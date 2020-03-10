Ben Gurion train off-limits for arrivals starting tomorrow
Netanyahu trial to start next week after court rejects request for delay

Judge dismisses defense argument that it hadn’t received case materials in time, orders premier to be present at Tuesday’s hearing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits at Ministry of Health Call Center in Kiryat Malachi on March 1, 2020. (Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

3:11 pm

Ben Gurion train off-limits for arrivals starting tomorrow

Arriving passengers will not be allowed to use the train station at Ben Gurion Airport beginning tomorrow, Israel Railways announces.

The station will still be available for use by badged airport workers as well as Israelis traveling within the country who will be required to show their plane ticket before being allowed into the station.

3:09 pm

Source: PA forces nab 3 Palestinians for spreading rumors about coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority security forces have arrested Palestinians who were involved in spreading rumors about coronavirus infections in Bethlehem by way of a WhatsApp voice recording, a PA security source says.

The PA Preventative Security collared Muataz Salim of Dar Salah, a village of east of Bethlehem, after he created the voice recording, in which he feigned being a PA Health Ministry official and spoke about infections in Bethlehem, the security source, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, says in a phone call, without elaborating further on the contents of the audio.

The PA General Intelligence Services also nabbed two Palestinians in Hebron, who received the recording from Salim and sent it to others, the source adds.

— Adam Rasgon

2:31 pm

Man arrested after attempting to stab officers outside Old City, police say

Border Police officers arrest a man who attempted to stab them outside Jerusalem’s Old City, police say.

According to police, the suspect took out a knife and attempted to attack the officers stationed at a police post near the Damascus Gate.

The officers wrestled the man to the floor and arrested him. No injuries are reported.

— Judah Ari Gross

2:31 pm

Eight new cases of virus recorded since yesterday, bringing total in Israel to 58

Eight new cases of coronavirus have been recorded since yesterday, bringing the total in Israel to 58.

The latest patients either arrived recently from abroad or were in contact with those who had contracted the virus.

 

2:31 pm

Netanyahu trial to start next week after court rejects PM’s request for delay

The Jerusalem District Court has rejected a request to delay the start of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial and the first session will go ahead as planned next Tuesday.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman has also ruled that Netanyahu is required to be present at the court on March 17 when proceedings will begin in the cases against him.

The prime minister faces fraud and breach of trust charges in two cases, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in a third.

Netanyahu’s attorneys had asked for the delay after saying they did not have all of the files for the cases.

