Contentious Netanyahu camera bill fails to pass first Knesset vote

Yamina No. 4 candidate Naftali Bennett says he is concerned about the departure of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, as US President Donald Trump has expressed willingness to meet his Iranian counterpart later this month.

“We should be very worried. Trump is obviously a big friend of Israel, but at the end of the day are interests are not identical, he has his interests we have our interests,” Bennett says at a Jerusalem Post-Maariv conference.

“The whole idea was to create pressure [on Iran] which worked. We applied kinetic pressure by pushing away the entrenchment of Iran in Syria and other places, and they [the US] brought about pressure through sanctions. If we relax [the pressure] it will be very bad,” Bennett tells attendees according to the Jerusalem Post.

“Our situation is much better than it should be, in Syria and Iraq,” he adds. “In Lebanon it is so-so. And with Iran, the situation is not far from lost but I am very, very troubled.”