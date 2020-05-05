Dan Eldad calls off meeting with State Comptroller over Mandelblit allegations

Attorney Dan Eldad cancels a planned meeting with State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman with regard to the closure of the case against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in the so-called Harpaz Affair.

Mandelblit was a suspect in the 2010 case but eventually was cleared of wrongdoing by the High Court of Justice.

Eldad had said the meeting was scheduled in his position as acting state attorney, and since he was no longer in that position, it would not be appropriate.

Mandelblit said yesterday that he had declined to extend Eldad’s term and would temporarily assume his duties.

The Israel Hayom daily, however, claims that the real reason was heavy pressure exerted by the attorney general and other senior officials at the State Attorney’s Office.