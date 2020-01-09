Decision expected Sunday on whether PM’s immunity request will be discussed before election

The Knesset legal adviser will on Sunday publish his contentious legal opinion that could determine whether the parliament will be able to discuss Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases before the March 2 elections, the Knesset spokesperson’s office says.

Eyal Yinon is formulating a legal opinion on the specifics of the ability of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein — a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party — to singlehandedly prevent the formation during a transitional government of a House Committee, the only body that can discuss the request, even if a majority of lawmakers support forming it.

Netanyahu and his allies want to prevent the House Committee — which is practically guaranteed to reject the request — from forming, to delay the charges being formally filed in court. They have claimed Yinon has a conflict of interest since his wife is a prosecutor who worked on the cases against the premier. Yinon argues that his decision deals with matters of principle, not with the specific cases against Netanyahu.

Edelstein’s office says that shortly after he receives Yinon’s opinion, he will publish his decision on whether a House Committee will be formed.