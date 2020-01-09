Boris Johnson urges ‘end to hostilities’ in call with Iran’s Rouhani

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Man, 70, dies of flu complications at Soroka hospital
A 70-year-old man died this morning of complications of the flu virus at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, the hospital says in a statement.
“The man arrived showing symptoms of the flu and was hospitalized,” the statement says. “After a short while his body systems suddenly failed despite the medical treatment he was receiving.”
The man, a resident of the north of the country, is the 18th flu victim this winter, according to Hebrew-language media.
Prominent Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy convicted of indecent assault
Prominent Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy is convicted of one count of indecent assault against a female co-worker.
Prosecutors filed the charges in 2018, saying they found sufficient evidence that Ivgy had exploited his status to commit indecent acts and sexually harass four women in 2012 and 2013, some of them at his workplace.
But the Haifa Magistrate’s Court acquits Ivgy of the other charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.
Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia
A wooden statue mocking US President Donald Trump has been burned to the ground in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities say.
The nearly eight-meter (26-foot) high construction, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie. His right arm — fist clenched — was raised high like that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.
Slovenian police are looking for the arsonist.
When triggered, a mechanism inside the statue opened a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth used to appear.
“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” its creator, Tomaz Schlegl, said when he unveiled the statue last August. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”
Although the construction quickly became a tourist attraction, some local villagers were unhappy with its appearance, pledging to torch it by Halloween, October 31. It had to be moved to another village in the area.
Milan Balazic, the mayor of Moravce where the statue ended up, says that unknown arsonists have burned it.
— AP
EU official to Iran: Avoid ‘irreversible acts’
A top European Union official is urging Iran’s president to avoid “irreversible acts” potentially fatal to the Iran nuclear deal that is aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons.
European Council president Charles Michel speaks with President Hassan Rouhani ahead of a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers Friday to assess the rising tensions between the US and Iran.
According to a European Council statement, Rouhani has told Michel his country wants to continue a “close cooperation” with the EU.
Just spoke with @HassanRouhani about recent developments. #JCPOA remains crucial for global security.
I called #Iran not to pose irreversible acts. #EU has its own interests and its vision & will enforce its role on an international level.
Readout: https://t.co/DoRw3azKZ3 pic.twitter.com/9Wv1qlZSzj
— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 9, 2020
Iran struck the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China but US President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally abandon the agreement in 2018, triggering sanctions that have badly hurt Iran’s economy.
After the US killed Iran’s top general last week, Tehran announced it would no longer respect limits on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.
— AP
UK PM Johnson urges ‘end to hostilities’ in call with Rouhani
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani to end to its confrontation with the United States and stressed Britain’s commitments to Tehran’s nuclear deal, 10 Downing Street says.
Johnson “called for an end to hostilities” and underlined Britain’s commitment to Iran’s nuclear agreement with foreign powers, calling it “the best arrangement currently available to deliver on our goal of stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon,” his spokesman says.
comments