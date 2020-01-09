Iran says it is ready to launch ‘hundreds’ of missiles as US bases

The brigadier general who leads Iran’s aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday “but we were ready to launch hundreds.”

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh also tells Iranian state television his forces simultaneously carried out a cyberattack on a US military monitoring service in Iraq.

He asserts that dozens of US forces were killed and wounded “but we were not after killing anyone in this operation.” He says that “we were after hitting the enemy’s military machine.”

The US, however, has said no Americans were killed in the missile strike.

— AP