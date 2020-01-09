Anti-abuse group ‘elated’ by panel ruling that Leifer is fit to stand trial

The founder of a US Jewish group dedicated to fighting child sexual abuse praises the decision by a panel of psychiatrists that accused serial pedophile Malka Leifer is fit to stand trial ahead of possible extradition to Australia.

“We are elated at the news that the expert panel appointed by the District Court determined today that Malka Leifer is fit to stand trial to be extradited to Australia and that she is faking her illness,” says Meyer Seewald, founder of Jewish Community Watch, which hired the private investigators that found alleged evidence Leifer had secretly been leading a normal life.

“From the day we began collecting evidence that Malka Leifer was faking her mental illness, we have been waiting anxiously for this outcome,” he adds. “We hope that this is a turning point in this drawn-out saga and that Malka Leifer will be swiftly extradited to Australia to face her accusers in court.”