Trump says new Iran sanctions already in effect, without elaborating

US President Donald Trump suggests that he believes Iran is responsible for an incident in which a Ukrainian jetliner crashed near Tehran.

He doesn’t directly lay the blame on Iran, but he dismisses their claims that it was a mechanical issue — and denies any US responsibility.

“Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side,” Trump says, noting the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood.”

“Some people say it was mechanical,” Trump adds. “I personally don’t think that’s even a question.”

Two US officials have said it is “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing US troops amid a confrontation with Washington over the US drone strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani last week. The officials, citing US intelligence, speak on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. They have no immediate information on intent.

— AP