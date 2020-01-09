Rain in north breaks 50-year record for fortnight; January average already surpassed

Recent torrential downpours in northern Israel have broken a 50-year record of rain falling within two weeks, the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) says.

The IMS says that the Western and Upper Galilee have seen more than 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rain, causing major floods in the coastal cities of Haifa and Nahariya. Some meteorological stations have even recorded more than 450 millimeters (17.7 inches).

Such numbers have only been seen twice since measuring started 80 years ago — in December 1951 and in January 1969.

The rain that fell in the first nine days of January has surpassed the average for the entire month.