Organization praises Malka Leifer panel ruling as ‘monumental development’

Kol V’Oz, an Israel-based organization combating child sexual abuse in the global Jewish community, welcomes the ruling by a panel of psychiatrists that Malka Leifer — wanted in Australia for 74 counts of sexual assault, including rape — is fit to stand trial.

“This is a monumental development in this prolonged case,” says the group’s CEO, Manny Waks.

“It seems that finally justice will prevail. We are delighted for the three courageous sisters, Nicole, Dassi & Elly,” he says of the three sisters who say they were Leifer’s victims and have waged a campaign to have her extradited.

“We will continue to do all that we can to ensure Leifer is put on a plane back to Australia as soon as possible so that she can stand trial.”