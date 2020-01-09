The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Putin attends massive war games testing hypersonic missiles off Crimea
Russian President Vladimir Putin has observed massive military drills off the coast of Moscow-annexed Crimea that involved test launches of cruise and hypersonic missiles.
Russia’s commander-in-chief was on board the cruiser Marshal Ustinov to watch the joint drills by the Northern and Black Sea Fleets, the Kremlin says.
He watched test launches of Kalibr (Caliber) cruise missiles and Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles among others, the Kremlin says.
Russia annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in a move condemned by the West that was followed by the outbreak of an insurgency in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives.
— AFP
Iran says it is ready to launch ‘hundreds’ of missiles as US bases
The brigadier general who leads Iran’s aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday “but we were ready to launch hundreds.”
Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh also tells Iranian state television his forces simultaneously carried out a cyberattack on a US military monitoring service in Iraq.
He asserts that dozens of US forces were killed and wounded “but we were not after killing anyone in this operation.” He says that “we were after hitting the enemy’s military machine.”
The US, however, has said no Americans were killed in the missile strike.
— AP
Organization praises Malka Leifer panel ruling as ‘monumental development’
Kol V’Oz, an Israel-based organization combating child sexual abuse in the global Jewish community, welcomes the ruling by a panel of psychiatrists that Malka Leifer — wanted in Australia for 74 counts of sexual assault, including rape — is fit to stand trial.
“This is a monumental development in this prolonged case,” says the group’s CEO, Manny Waks.
“It seems that finally justice will prevail. We are delighted for the three courageous sisters, Nicole, Dassi & Elly,” he says of the three sisters who say they were Leifer’s victims and have waged a campaign to have her extradited.
“We will continue to do all that we can to ensure Leifer is put on a plane back to Australia as soon as possible so that she can stand trial.”
Leifer lawyers confident court will reject conclusion that she can stand trial
Malka Leifer’s attorneys, Tal Gabbay and Yehuda Fried, say there is “no surprise” in the ruling by a panel of psychiatrists that Leifer is fit to stand trial, expressing confidence the the Jerusalem District Court will reject the finding.
“It is important to emphasize and remind that two previous opinions ruling that Leifer is feigning [mental illness] and is fit to stand trial were wholely rejected by the court after a discussion of the evidence. We expect that will be the case for this opinion as well,” the attorneys say.
Malka Leifer accuser hails ‘incredible news’ that she is fit to stand trial
Dassi Erlich, who accuses Malka Leifer of sex offenses against her and many others while Leifer was her teacher in Australia, hails the news that a panel of psychiatrists has found her fit to stand trial, paving the way for her possible extradition after years of delay.
Breaking News!!
Media reports the psych panel of 3 district psychiatrists have assesed Malka Leifer as faking her mental illness and is fit to stand trial!!!
We cannot believe this day has come!!!
Incredible news!! We knew this all along!
Such a long wait, justice has come!!
— Dassi Erlich #bringleiferback (@dassi_erlich) January 9, 2020
Panel finds Malka Leifer fit to stand trial — report
A panel of psychiatrists appointed by the Jerusalem District Court to determine whether Malka Leifer is fit to stand trial has ruled that she is, and she has been feigning mental illness, Channel 13 reports.
That means the ultra-Orthodox former teacher wanted for more than 70 sexual offenses in Australia could face extradition soon, after years of court proceedings.
US strike kills Taliban splinter-group commander in Afghanistan
A US airstrike killed a Taliban splinter-group commander and several other fighters in the western Afghan province of Herat, Afghan and military sources say.
The commander, named as Mullah Nangyalay, was killed in Shindand district, close to the border with Iran, says Herat provincial governor’s spokesman Jailani Farhad.
Nangyalay split from the main branch of the Taliban after the 2013 death of founder Mullah Omar and joined a smaller breakaway faction led by a commander known as Mullah Rasool.
A senior provincial police source says the airstrike was carried out by a US drone.
Resolute Support, NATO’s mission in Afghanistan, tells AFP their forces have launched “a defensive airstrike in support of Afghan forces,” with a spokesman confirming US participation in the operation.
The main Taliban group has been negotiating with Washington for more than a year over the withdrawal of US troops in exchange for security guarantees from the jihadists that could pave the way to intra-Afghan peace talks.
— AFP
Man, 70, dies of flu complications at Soroka hospital
A 70-year-old man died this morning of complications of the flu virus at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, the hospital says in a statement.
“The man arrived showing symptoms of the flu and was hospitalized,” the statement says. “After a short while his body systems suddenly failed despite the medical treatment he was receiving.”
The man, a resident of the north of the country, is the 18th flu victim this winter, according to Hebrew-language media.
Prominent Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy convicted of indecent assault
Prominent Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy is convicted of one count of indecent assault against a female co-worker.
Prosecutors filed the charges in 2018, saying they found sufficient evidence that Ivgy had exploited his status to commit indecent acts and sexually harass four women in 2012 and 2013, some of them at his workplace.
But the Haifa Magistrate’s Court acquits Ivgy of the other charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.
Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia
A wooden statue mocking US President Donald Trump has been burned to the ground in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities say.
The nearly eight-meter (26-foot) high construction, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie. His right arm — fist clenched — was raised high like that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.
Slovenian police are looking for the arsonist.
When triggered, a mechanism inside the statue opened a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth used to appear.
“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” its creator, Tomaz Schlegl, said when he unveiled the statue last August. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”
Although the construction quickly became a tourist attraction, some local villagers were unhappy with its appearance, pledging to torch it by Halloween, October 31. It had to be moved to another village in the area.
Milan Balazic, the mayor of Moravce where the statue ended up, says that unknown arsonists have burned it.
— AP
EU official to Iran: Avoid ‘irreversible acts’
A top European Union official is urging Iran’s president to avoid “irreversible acts” potentially fatal to the Iran nuclear deal that is aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons.
European Council president Charles Michel speaks with President Hassan Rouhani ahead of a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers Friday to assess the rising tensions between the US and Iran.
According to a European Council statement, Rouhani has told Michel his country wants to continue a “close cooperation” with the EU.
Just spoke with @HassanRouhani about recent developments. #JCPOA remains crucial for global security.
I called #Iran not to pose irreversible acts. #EU has its own interests and its vision & will enforce its role on an international level.
Readout: https://t.co/DoRw3azKZ3 pic.twitter.com/9Wv1qlZSzj
— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 9, 2020
Iran struck the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China but US President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally abandon the agreement in 2018, triggering sanctions that have badly hurt Iran’s economy.
After the US killed Iran’s top general last week, Tehran announced it would no longer respect limits on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.
— AP
UK PM Johnson urges ‘end to hostilities’ in call with Rouhani
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani to end to its confrontation with the United States and stressed Britain’s commitments to Tehran’s nuclear deal, 10 Downing Street says.
Johnson “called for an end to hostilities” and underlined Britain’s commitment to Iran’s nuclear agreement with foreign powers, calling it “the best arrangement currently available to deliver on our goal of stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon,” his spokesman says.
