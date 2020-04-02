Democrats delay nominating convention until August

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman took part in group prayers barred by the Health Ministry days before he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, Channel 12 news reports.

Citing unnamed witnesses, the network said Litzman prayed at the Jerusalem home of a member of the Gur Hasidic sect he belongs to over Shabbat. He also prayed at a synagogue near his home after the Health Ministry barred group prayers in closed spaces and synagogues, according to the report.

“My father prayers everyday at the ‘Beit Israel’ synagogue in the Ezrat Torah neighborhood [in Jerusalem] and told me that last Monday he prayed there together with Litzman,” one of the witnesses said.

Litzman’s office says he has adhered to Health Ministry directives, including in regards to prayers.