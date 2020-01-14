EU diplomatic chief: Sanctions on Iran won’t be automatically imposed

The EU’s diplomatic chief says it is “more important than ever” to save the Iran nuclear deal, after the three European parties to the accord launched a dispute mechanism.

“In light of the ongoing dangerous escalations in the Middle East, the preservation of the JCPOA is now more important than ever,” Josep Borrell says, referring to the nuclear deal, after Britain, France and Germany triggered the complaint process.

He insists that the move does not mean that sanctions will automatically be reimposed.

The mechanism allows two weeks for ministers to resolve any problems, although that period can be extended if all sides agree. If needed, an advisory board would have an extra 20 days to adjudicate.

— Agencies