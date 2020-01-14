European nations trigger dispute mechanism over Iran nuclear deal violations

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Iran disqualifies thousands from running for parliament
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s constitutional watchdog has barred thousands of people from running in next month’s parliamentary elections, including 90 current lawmakers, most of whom are accused of corruption.
The Guardian Council, a body of senior clerics and legal experts, vets candidates for office as well as legislation, and rules out individuals if it believes their views or behavior are incompatible with the theocratic system. Half its members are appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A spokesman for the Guardian Council is quoted by the hard-line Kayhan paper as saying most of the lawmakers were rejected for “financial problems,” a reference to fraud and embezzlement.
The spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, says more than 14,000 people registered to run in December. Of those, just 5,000 qualified, he said. Of the 290 current members of parliament, 247 registered to run for re-election.
Kadkhodaei says those who were rejected can appeal the decision in the coming days.
The reformist newspaper Etemad says today that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates. It says that as a result the elections will essentially be an “internal vote” among hardliners. Hardliners were also disqualified, but it’s not clear how many.
The elections will test the popularity of the relatively moderate and pro-reform bloc led by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. They have championed improved ties with the West and expanded social freedoms, but have suffered major setbacks since US President Donald Trump assumed office.
— AP
EU diplomatic chief: Sanctions on Iran won’t be automatically imposed
The EU’s diplomatic chief says it is “more important than ever” to save the Iran nuclear deal, after the three European parties to the accord launched a dispute mechanism.
“In light of the ongoing dangerous escalations in the Middle East, the preservation of the JCPOA is now more important than ever,” Josep Borrell says, referring to the nuclear deal, after Britain, France and Germany triggered the complaint process.
He insists that the move does not mean that sanctions will automatically be reimposed.
The mechanism allows two weeks for ministers to resolve any problems, although that period can be extended if all sides agree. If needed, an advisory board would have an extra 20 days to adjudicate.
— Agencies
German police launch probe of motorcycle ‘Hitler’
BERLIN — German police say they are investigating after a man dressed as Adolf Hitler rode around a weekend festival in a motorcycle sidecar, although he provoked more amusement than outrage.
“When people dress up as Adolf Hitler, an investigation is always necessary,” a spokesman for Saxony police tells news agency DPA on Monday.
The fake Fuehrer appeared at a classic motorcycle gathering in Augustusburg, near Chemnitz, and was seen in videos of the event posted online.
He sported a toothbrush mustache and was seated in the sidecar of a motorcycle driven by a man dressed as a 1940s-era soldier, complete with a World War II-style helmet.
People are heard laughing as the pair pass by and a policeman guarding the event pulls out his phone with a smile to take photos.
Beim traditionellen Biker-Wintertreffen auf Schloss #Augustusburg in #Sachsen kam es zu einem Vorfall, der für die Beteiligten ein Nachspiel haben wird. Ein Motorradfahrer war mit einem als Adolf Hitler verkleideten Mitfahrer im Beiwagen aufgetreten. pic.twitter.com/ZnugYIxO7G
— EHA News – Deutsch (@eha_deutsch) January 13, 2020
The officer could now face consequences for his failure to step in.
“We would have expected our colleague to put a stop to all this without the least hesitation,” the Saxony police spokesman says.
Saxony premier Michael Kretschmer also condemns the Hitler pantomime.
“Dressing up as a mass murderer is more than just bad taste,” he tweets. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and shouldn’t be repeated.”
— AFP
German police arrest suspects plotting alleged Islamist attack
BERLIN — German police raided premises in four states early today on suspicions that Chechen Islamists were scouting locations for an attack, officials say.
Berlin prosecutors say the raids took place at nine locations in the German capital and the states of Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia.
In a statement, prosecutors say the suspects, who are aged 23 to 28, are accused of “having scouted out locations for a possible later attack motivated by Islamism.”
“According to current information there was no concrete threat of an attack yet,” prosecutors add.
Authorities acted after discovering photographs on a suspect’s cellphone during a police check.
Some 180 officers were involved in today’s raids, during which police seized cash, knives and data storage devices.
— AP
European nations trigger dispute mechanism over Iran nuclear deal violations
LONDON — Britain, France and Germany say they are triggering a dispute mechanism that is part of the nuclear deal with Iran over its failure to live up to terms of the pact.
The leaders of the three nations say in a statement today that they’ve been “left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments.”
The group says it referring “this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out” in the nuclear deal.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says in a statement that the three European countries “could no longer leave the growing Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement unanswered.”
“Our goal is clear: we want to preserve the accord and come to a diplomatic solution within the agreement,” he adds. “We will tackle this together with all partners in the agreement. We call on Iran to participate constructively in the negotiation process that is now beginning.”
— AP
