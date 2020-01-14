European nations trigger dispute mechanism over Iran nuclear deal violations

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s constitutional watchdog has barred thousands of people from running in next month’s parliamentary elections, including 90 current lawmakers, most of whom are accused of corruption.

The Guardian Council, a body of senior clerics and legal experts, vets candidates for office as well as legislation, and rules out individuals if it believes their views or behavior are incompatible with the theocratic system. Half its members are appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A spokesman for the Guardian Council is quoted by the hard-line Kayhan paper as saying most of the lawmakers were rejected for “financial problems,” a reference to fraud and embezzlement.

The spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, says more than 14,000 people registered to run in December. Of those, just 5,000 qualified, he said. Of the 290 current members of parliament, 247 registered to run for re-election.

Kadkhodaei says those who were rejected can appeal the decision in the coming days.

The reformist newspaper Etemad says today that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates. It says that as a result the elections will essentially be an “internal vote” among hardliners. Hardliners were also disqualified, but it’s not clear how many.

The elections will test the popularity of the relatively moderate and pro-reform bloc led by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. They have championed improved ties with the West and expanded social freedoms, but have suffered major setbacks since US President Donald Trump assumed office.

— AP