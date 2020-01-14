Netanyahu said threatening to fire Bennett as defense chief if no union on right

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Defense Ministry Naftali Bennett he may be fired if all parties to the right of Likud don’t run on a single slate in the upcoming elections, Channel 12 reports.

The network quotes sources close to Netanyahu claiming this wasn’t a threat but description of facts, arguing that Bennett could not remain defense minister if he criticizes the premier on the campaign trail.

A similar message was passed to Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose National Union earlier today teamed up with Bennett’s New Right, according to the report.

It is not clear why a united list that also includes Jewish Home and the far-right Otzma Yehudit would prevent Smotrich and Bennett from attacking Netanyahu on the campaign trail, as they would still likely compete with Likud for some right-wing votes.

New Right and National Union have called on Jewish Home to run with them in the March 2 elections but Bennett opposes joining with Otzma Yehudit, which Jewish Home is currently allied with.

According to Channel 13, Bennett told Netanyahu that if he cares about the votes that go to Otzma Yehudit, he should reserve the far-right party’s leader a spot in Likud.