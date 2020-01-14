Person who shared video of Iranian missile hitting plane detained — report

The Jerusalem District Court completes its latest hearing in the Malka Leifer trial, with Judge Chana Lomp officially presenting the report of a psychiatric panel that determined that the former Australia principal wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse has been feigning mental illness to avoid extradition.

As expected, the defense asks for the opportunity to cross-examine the three panel members.

Lomp proposes a series of dates — February 20, 26, 27, March 12, 17 and 18 — for when these hearings will be held. The defense asks for three separate hearings for each panelist in what the prosecution argued was a delay tactic.

Lomp says she would rule on the number of hearings as well as their dates in the coming days.

The defense also asks for the opportunity to present additional psychiatric opinions that contradict the conclusions of the panel. The prosecution attorneys jump out of their seats, saying the whole point of the court-ordered panel was that it would provide a final psychiatric opinion on the matter. The judge says the defense could submit a request to submit additional evaluations, but hints they would not be accepted.

Following the hearing, victims rights advocates in the courtroom as well as Leifer’s alleged victims in Australia express frustration over what they said felt like the court’s dragging out of the proceedings.

“We are exhausted! Over an hour long repetitive hearing of the defence screaming and attempting to delay the process again…Onto court hearings #64 #65 #66…” says alleged victim Dassi Erlich.

Shana Aaronson from the Jewish Community Watch says that while she recognizes the defense’s right to cross-examine the psychiatric panelists, this is not standard practice in extradition processes. Moreover, given the extent of delays in the proceedings against Leifer which are now in their sixth year, the court could have denied the request or at the very least set dates for cross examinations that are days instead of months from now.

— Jacob Magid