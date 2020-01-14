European nations trigger dispute mechanism over Iran nuclear deal violations

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
German police launch probe of motorcycle ‘Hitler’
BERLIN — German police say they are investigating after a man dressed as Adolf Hitler rode around a weekend festival in a motorcycle sidecar, although he provoked more amusement than outrage.
“When people dress up as Adolf Hitler, an investigation is always necessary,” a spokesman for Saxony police tells news agency DPA on Monday.
The fake Fuehrer appeared at a classic motorcycle gathering in Augustusburg, near Chemnitz, and was seen in videos of the event posted online.
He sported a toothbrush mustache and was seated in the sidecar of a motorcycle driven by a man dressed as a 1940s-era soldier, complete with a World War II-style helmet.
People are heard laughing as the pair pass by and a policeman guarding the event pulls out his phone with a smile to take photos.
Beim traditionellen Biker-Wintertreffen auf Schloss #Augustusburg in #Sachsen kam es zu einem Vorfall, der für die Beteiligten ein Nachspiel haben wird. Ein Motorradfahrer war mit einem als Adolf Hitler verkleideten Mitfahrer im Beiwagen aufgetreten. pic.twitter.com/ZnugYIxO7G
— EHA News – Deutsch (@eha_deutsch) January 13, 2020
The officer could now face consequences for his failure to step in.
“We would have expected our colleague to put a stop to all this without the least hesitation,” the Saxony police spokesman says.
Saxony premier Michael Kretschmer also condemns the Hitler pantomime.
“Dressing up as a mass murderer is more than just bad taste,” he tweets. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and shouldn’t be repeated.”
— AFP
German police arrest suspects plotting alleged Islamist attack
BERLIN — German police raided premises in four states early today on suspicions that Chechen Islamists were scouting locations for an attack, officials say.
Berlin prosecutors say the raids took place at nine locations in the German capital and the states of Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia.
In a statement, prosecutors say the suspects, who are aged 23 to 28, are accused of “having scouted out locations for a possible later attack motivated by Islamism.”
“According to current information there was no concrete threat of an attack yet,” prosecutors add.
Authorities acted after discovering photographs on a suspect’s cellphone during a police check.
Some 180 officers were involved in today’s raids, during which police seized cash, knives and data storage devices.
— AP
European nations trigger dispute mechanism over Iran nuclear deal violations
LONDON — Britain, France and Germany say they are triggering a dispute mechanism that is part of the nuclear deal with Iran over its failure to live up to terms of the pact.
The leaders of the three nations say in a statement today that they’ve been “left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments.”
The group says it referring “this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out” in the nuclear deal.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says in a statement that the three European countries “could no longer leave the growing Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement unanswered.”
“Our goal is clear: we want to preserve the accord and come to a diplomatic solution within the agreement,” he adds. “We will tackle this together with all partners in the agreement. We call on Iran to participate constructively in the negotiation process that is now beginning.”
— AP
