British FM denies UK shifting stance on Iran nuclear deal
LONDON — Britain emphasizes its commitment to the Iranian nuclear deal even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he would favor replacing it with an accord that Washington could support.
Answering an emergency question in the House of Commons, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denies Johnson’s remarks represented a policy shift, as critics jumped on the apparent discrepancy.
Raab tells MPs that the whole government — including the prime minister — still believed the 2015 agreement was the best solution, saying: “We want Iran to come back into full compliance.”
But he notes that Britain, the US and European powers had discussed at the G7 summit in Biarritz last year the possibility of a “broader deal” that had Washington’s support.
“It’s not just President Trump but also President Macron (of France) who have argued for a broader deal with Iran,” he says.
He says this would address some of the defects in the JCPOA, “which is not a perfect deal”, and wider concerns “about Iran’s broader destabilizing activities in the region.”
“The US and our European partners want us to be ambitious in our diplomatic approach with Iran and that is something I fully subscribe to,” Raab says.
Trump last week called on signatories to the JCPOA to withdraw from the agreement, and Johnson said he understood Washington’s concerns.
Iran warns of ‘strong response’ if Europe reimposes nuclear sanctions
Iran’s foreign ministry has warned of a “serious and strong response” to a European move toward possible sanctions as the nuclear deal they negotiated unravels.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says, however, that Iran is “fully ready to answer any good will and constructive effort” that preserves the nuclear deal. He is quoted by the official IRNA news agency.
Suspected cult leader named as Jerusalem rabbi
A suspect arrested yesterday on suspicion of running a cult is named as Jerusalem Rabbi Aharon Ramati.
Ramati, who runs the Be’er Miryam seminary, is suspected of keeping dozens of women and children in slave-like conditions
Ramati was arrested in 2015 on similar suspicions but was not charged.
בתמונה: אהרון רמתי, החשוד בניהול כת בירושלים
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 14, 2020
Virginia teen charged in ‘swatting’ ring linked to neo-Nazis
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — The US Justice Department has charged a former Virginia college student with calling in fake emergencies to prompt law enforcement response, in coordination with a group the FBI labeled as sympathetic to neo-Nazi ideology.
John William Kirby Kelley, 19, was charged last week with conspiracy to make threats. He’s accused of being part of a network that “shared racist views” and had a “particular disdain for African Americans and Jewish people,” targeting such individuals in so-called swatting attacks coordinated in online chatrooms, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Friday. Swatting is a practice in which fake emergencies are called in to authorities to draw a large law enforcement response.
The affidavit also says the group maintained a list of victims on a site called Doxbin, which hosts the personal information of journalists, government officials and company executives, news outlets report.
An investigation into Kelley began in November 2018, when Old Dominion University in Norfolk received a call that someone armed with an AR-15 had hidden pipe bombs on campus. Police received a call hours later from someone with a similar voice who said he had dialed accidentally. Police and FBI investigators compared the voices on both calls and investigators matched email accounts and phone numbers connecting Kelley to the calls, the documents detail.
He was expelled from Old Dominion about a year after the call was placed as he faced unrelated state drug charges.
Bennett says ‘no way’ New Right will run with Otzma Yehudit
New Right party leader Naftali Bennett rules out running with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party in the March 2 elections.
“No way will we run with [Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar] Ben Gvir. This would color religious Zionism in Kahanist colors and cause damage for generations,” Bennett, who is defense minister, is quoted saying by the Ynet news site.
Bennett’s rejection of Otzma Yehudit puts pressure on the Jewish Home party to ditch Otzma Yehudit if it wants to team up with New Right and National Union, which announced earlier today they would run together and called on Jewish Home to join them.
New Right MK Kahane said threatening to quit if party runs with Kahanists
New Right MK Matan Kahane has told party leader Naftali Bennett to leave him out if New Right agrees to run with the far-right Otzma Yehudit in the upcoming elections, Channel 13 news reports.
“If [Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar] Ben Gvir is in, I’m going home,” the network quotes Kahane telling associates.
The report comes after New Right agreed to a joint run with National Union in the March 2 elections, with the two parties calling on Jewish Home to team up with them.
But Jewish Home already agreed to run with Otzma Yehudit, whose leaders include followers of the late extremist rabbi Meir Kahane.
Iran disqualifies thousands from running for parliament
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s constitutional watchdog has barred thousands of people from running in next month’s parliamentary elections, including 90 current lawmakers, most of whom are accused of corruption.
The Guardian Council, a body of senior clerics and legal experts, vets candidates for office as well as legislation, and rules out individuals if it believes their views or behavior are incompatible with the theocratic system. Half its members are appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A spokesman for the Guardian Council is quoted by the hard-line Kayhan paper as saying most of the lawmakers were rejected for “financial problems,” a reference to fraud and embezzlement.
The spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, says more than 14,000 people registered to run in December. Of those, just 5,000 qualified, he said. Of the 290 current members of parliament, 247 registered to run for re-election.
Kadkhodaei says those who were rejected can appeal the decision in the coming days.
The reformist newspaper Etemad says today that most of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates. It says that as a result the elections will essentially be an “internal vote” among hardliners. Hardliners were also disqualified, but it’s not clear how many.
The elections will test the popularity of the relatively moderate and pro-reform bloc led by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. They have championed improved ties with the West and expanded social freedoms, but have suffered major setbacks since US President Donald Trump assumed office.
EU diplomatic chief: Sanctions on Iran won’t be automatically imposed
The EU’s diplomatic chief says it is “more important than ever” to save the Iran nuclear deal, after the three European parties to the accord launched a dispute mechanism.
“In light of the ongoing dangerous escalations in the Middle East, the preservation of the JCPOA is now more important than ever,” Josep Borrell says, referring to the nuclear deal, after Britain, France and Germany triggered the complaint process.
He insists that the move does not mean that sanctions will automatically be reimposed.
The mechanism allows two weeks for ministers to resolve any problems, although that period can be extended if all sides agree. If needed, an advisory board would have an extra 20 days to adjudicate.
German police launch probe of motorcycle ‘Hitler’
BERLIN — German police say they are investigating after a man dressed as Adolf Hitler rode around a weekend festival in a motorcycle sidecar, although he provoked more amusement than outrage.
“When people dress up as Adolf Hitler, an investigation is always necessary,” a spokesman for Saxony police tells news agency DPA on Monday.
The fake Fuehrer appeared at a classic motorcycle gathering in Augustusburg, near Chemnitz, and was seen in videos of the event posted online.
He sported a toothbrush mustache and was seated in the sidecar of a motorcycle driven by a man dressed as a 1940s-era soldier, complete with a World War II-style helmet.
People are heard laughing as the pair pass by and a policeman guarding the event pulls out his phone with a smile to take photos.
Beim traditionellen Biker-Wintertreffen auf Schloss #Augustusburg in #Sachsen kam es zu einem Vorfall, der für die Beteiligten ein Nachspiel haben wird. Ein Motorradfahrer war mit einem als Adolf Hitler verkleideten Mitfahrer im Beiwagen aufgetreten. pic.twitter.com/ZnugYIxO7G
— EHA News – Deutsch (@eha_deutsch) January 13, 2020
The officer could now face consequences for his failure to step in.
“We would have expected our colleague to put a stop to all this without the least hesitation,” the Saxony police spokesman says.
Saxony premier Michael Kretschmer also condemns the Hitler pantomime.
“Dressing up as a mass murderer is more than just bad taste,” he tweets. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and shouldn’t be repeated.”
German police arrest suspects plotting alleged Islamist attack
BERLIN — German police raided premises in four states early today on suspicions that Chechen Islamists were scouting locations for an attack, officials say.
Berlin prosecutors say the raids took place at nine locations in the German capital and the states of Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia.
In a statement, prosecutors say the suspects, who are aged 23 to 28, are accused of “having scouted out locations for a possible later attack motivated by Islamism.”
“According to current information there was no concrete threat of an attack yet,” prosecutors add.
Authorities acted after discovering photographs on a suspect’s cellphone during a police check.
Some 180 officers were involved in today’s raids, during which police seized cash, knives and data storage devices.
European nations trigger dispute mechanism over Iran nuclear deal violations
LONDON — Britain, France and Germany say they are triggering a dispute mechanism that is part of the nuclear deal with Iran over its failure to live up to terms of the pact.
The leaders of the three nations say in a statement today that they’ve been “left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments.”
The group says it referring “this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out” in the nuclear deal.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says in a statement that the three European countries “could no longer leave the growing Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement unanswered.”
“Our goal is clear: we want to preserve the accord and come to a diplomatic solution within the agreement,” he adds. “We will tackle this together with all partners in the agreement. We call on Iran to participate constructively in the negotiation process that is now beginning.”
