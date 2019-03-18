The father of the Turkish-born man suspected of killing three people in an attack Monday in the Dutch city of Utrecht said his son should be punished if found responsible, a Turkish news agency reports.

“If he did it, he must be punished,” the DHA agency quoted Mehmet Tanis, father of 37-year-old suspect Gokmen Tanis, as saying after what Dutch officials said was likely a terror-related attack.

His father revealed he had lost contact with his son, having returned to his homeland in 2008 after divorcing his wife, DHA reports.

She remained in the Netherlands with Gokmen.

Mehmet Tanis says he had since remarried and now lives in the central province of Kayseri.

“I have had no dialogue, no contact with my son for 11 years. We have not spoken to one another since 2008,” he tells DHA.

— AFP