Flights may not return until July — report

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert has launched a series of scathing attacks on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on him to resign and assailing his family as mentally unwell.

“Netanyahu is a criminal, a scoundrel, a thief and a criminal. He’s going to be sent to prison for a long time,” Olmert tells Army Radio.

Olmert, who served almost two years in prison for his own criminal actions, also says he hopes “Netanyahu will take his family of trolls and goes with them to seek therapy.”

Olmert tells Ynet that Netanyahu’s attacks on the judiciary outside the courtroom on Sunday reminded him of Don Corleone in “The Godfather.”

“That was the outburst of a criminal gang that is headed by the prime minister of Israel,” he scolds.