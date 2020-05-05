French doctors: First virus case may have been in December

Three times in one day, the PA’s official television channel carried a broadcast of a song telling mothers that their unborn fetuses will be “martyrs for Palestine,” Palestinian Media Watch claims.

The song reads, according to PMW’s translation:

Our Martyrs are convoys and our bones are mountains

We don’t surrender to the lowly

We aren’t deterred by imprisonment

Palestine is etched on the heart of the fetus

A proud Martyr in his mother’s womb

And the Arab state will remain ours – Arab, Arab Palestine…

We [hold] the rifles to our chests and our eyes are raised to you

Our homes are trenches and our souls are the sacrifice for you

O Jerusalem, you will not remain stolen

Speaking to The Times of Israel in an article on the use of the term “martyr” or shahid in Palestinian rhetoric, Dr. Mahmoud Habbash, the supreme sharia judge in the PA and Abbas’s adviser on religious and Islamic affairs, defined it as “anybody who has been killed in a war against non-Muslims.”

He also said Palestinians are in an open “state of war” with the “Israeli occupation.” In the context of this state of war, he argued, any Palestinian killed as a result of it — whether directly or indirectly, whether an Israeli fundamentalist firebombed his home, or whether he attacked a soldier or a civilian, and yes, even if he was killed while carrying out an attack against Israelis — is a “victim” of the conflict because his actions were a product of it. And therefore, said Habbash, he is a shahid.

What he called Israel’s obsession with the Palestinian use of the term martyr is a red herring, Habbash said. Israel, he said, using an Arabic phrase, is like one that “sees the wolf and looks for his tracks.” Meaning, Israel should focus on what he considers to be the main issue — the occupation — and stop what he regards as nitpicking over what terms the Palestinians use.