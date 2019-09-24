Gantz praises Trump for anti-Iran speech

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz praises US President Donald Trump for his speech at the UN vowing to counter Iran.

“I applaud President Trump on his call for an international front against the Iranian nuclear threat. Iran is first and foremost a threat to international peace and is a hostile force against regional stability,” he says in a statement.

He calls on the international community to step up sanctions on Iran.

He also praises Trump for calling on neighbors to normalize relations with Israel.

Gantz says “to normalize relations with Israel is of critical importance as part of a future vision and need to initiate agreements between Israel and countries in the region.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented on Trump’s speech.