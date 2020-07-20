Global coronavirus death toll hits 606,605

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 606,605 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 14,528,490 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,935,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 4,584 new deaths and 224,583 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 716 new deaths, followed by India with 681, and United States with 514.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 140,534 deaths from 3,773,260 cases. At least 1,131,121 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 79,488 deaths from 2,098,389 cases, United Kingdom with 45,300 deaths from 294,792 cases, Mexico with 39,184 deaths from 344,224 cases, and Italy with 35,045 deaths from 244,434 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,682 cases (22 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,799 recoveries.

Europe overall has 205,420 deaths from 2,951,326 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 16,2462 deaths from 3,830,779 infections, the United States and Canada 149,416 deaths from 3,883,598 cases, Asia 50,972 deaths from 2,114,908 cases, Middle East 23,017 deaths from 1,010,923 cases, Africa 15,166 deaths from 723,293 cases, and Oceania 152 deaths from 13,672 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

— AFP