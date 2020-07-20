Summer schools to remain open for now, says Netanyahu

Supermodel Bar Refaeli and her mother, Tzipi Refaeli, appear in a Tel Aviv court for their convictions on tax crimes as part of a plea bargain.

Under the deal, the model avoids prison time, but will perform nine months of community service, while Tzipi Refaeli will serve 16 months behind bars. Both plead guilty at the start of the hearing.

The two will each have to pay a fine of NIS 2.5 million (approximately $720,000) as well as a total NIS 8 million ($2.3 million) in back taxes.

Prosecutors say that Refaeli, 34, and her mother hid tens of millions of shekels in earnings from tax authorities.

Refaeli’s case revolved around where she was required to pay tax during the years 2009-2012, in Israel or abroad.