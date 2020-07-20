NY lawyer found dead, may be connected to killing of New Jersey judge’s son

Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting of a federal judge’s son and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official says.

The man, an attorney from New York City, is being investigated in connection with the shooting, a law enforcement official and a judiciary official tell The Associated Press. The man had appeared before the judge in the past, the officials said.

The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening at the North Brunswick home of US District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured in the attack, Wolfson said.

Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured, according to a judiciary official who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP.

— AP