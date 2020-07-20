Decision on Malka Leifer extradition to be handed down on September 21

The extradition hearing for alleged child sex abuser Malka Leifer has concluded.

Jerusalem District Court Judge Chana Miriam Lomp says she will hand down her decision on September 21, 2020.

Leifer is wanted in Australia on 74 counts of child sex abuse.

During the three-and-a-half hour session, the defense argued that the former principal of the Adass Israel ultra-Orthodox girls school in Australia had not exploited the accusing sisters because they were around consenting age at the time of the alleged abuse.

The prosecution dismissed the argument, pointing out that Leifer was a figure of authority over the alleged victims and their testimony shows that she threatened to badmouth them in the community if they did not comply.

— Jacob Magid