The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Decision on Malka Leifer extradition to be handed down on September 21
The extradition hearing for alleged child sex abuser Malka Leifer has concluded.
Jerusalem District Court Judge Chana Miriam Lomp says she will hand down her decision on September 21, 2020.
Leifer is wanted in Australia on 74 counts of child sex abuse.
During the three-and-a-half hour session, the defense argued that the former principal of the Adass Israel ultra-Orthodox girls school in Australia had not exploited the accusing sisters because they were around consenting age at the time of the alleged abuse.
The prosecution dismissed the argument, pointing out that Leifer was a figure of authority over the alleged victims and their testimony shows that she threatened to badmouth them in the community if they did not comply.
— Jacob Magid
Chevron to buy Noble Energy for $5 billion — report
Chevron will buy Noble Energy Inc for $5 billion, Reuters reports.
Noble Energy operates Israel’s Tamar and Leviathan offshore gas rigs.
Bar Refaeli and her mother convicted of tax offenses
Supermodel Bar Refaeli and her mother, Tzipi Refaeli, appear in a Tel Aviv court for their convictions on tax crimes as part of a plea bargain.
Under the deal, the model avoids prison time, but will perform nine months of community service, while Tzipi Refaeli will serve 16 months behind bars. Both plead guilty at the start of the hearing.
The two will each have to pay a fine of NIS 2.5 million (approximately $720,000) as well as a total NIS 8 million ($2.3 million) in back taxes.
Prosecutors say that Refaeli, 34, and her mother hid tens of millions of shekels in earnings from tax authorities.
Refaeli’s case revolved around where she was required to pay tax during the years 2009-2012, in Israel or abroad.
Rich Israelis won’t get government stimulus check
Government ministers have tweaked the stimulus proposal to exclude rich Israelis and offer more aid to those eligible for welfare benefits.
The NIS 6 billion ($1.7 billion) plan was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week and was widely criticized for its failure to distinguish between income levels of recipients.
After meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, and Economy Minister Amir Peretz to hammer out a compromise, Netanyahu’s office announces changes to the plan.
Under the new proposal, those who earn more than NIS 640,000 ($186,000) per year will not receive a government check, nor will civil servants whose monthly salaries exceed NIS 30,000 ($8,700).
The PMO also announces that people “receiving support payments for convalescent care, handicapped status, income assurance, needy new immigrants (who have been in the country for at least two years), the unemployed over 67 and the elderly who receive income supplements” will all receive larger (though currently unspecified) grants.
The original plan, as outlined by Netanyahu last week, would have seen couples with one child receive a one-time payment of NIS 2,000 ($583), rising to NIS 2,500 ($729) for those with two children, and NIS 3,000 ($875) for those with three or more. Single Israelis aged 18 and over would each receive NIS 750 ($218).
Fatah and Hamas to hold joint rally in Gaza against annexation
Fatah General Secretary Jibril Rajoub announces that Fatah and Hamas will hold a joint rally against annexation in Gaza in the coming days.
“The rally will be a historic point in consolidating the united Palestinian position in the face of the annexation project,” Rajoub says, referring to Israel’s declared intent to annex parts of the West Bank.
According to Rajoub, both Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other “national leaders” will address the event.
Fatah representative in Gaza Ahmad Hiles will take charge of coordinating the event with Hamas, Rajoub says.
Fatah and Hamas have been bitterly divided since 2007, when a bloody civil war between the two rival Palestinian movements ended with Hamas expelling Fatah from the Gaza Strip. Several attempts have been made since to reconcile the West Bank-based Fatah with the Gaza-based terror group Hamas, but so far none have been successful.
In what they called a step towards “national unity,” Rajoub and Hamas deputy Salih al-Arouri held a press conference on July 2, in which they announced that the two movements would coordinate on anti-annexation activities.
— Aaron Boxerman
Ministers decide to keep summer schools running
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says summer schools will continue to operate, at least through the end of the week.
The announcement follows a meeting of the prime minister with the defense minister, education minister, science minister, and other top officials.
He says another meeting on the issue will be held Thursday.
Hebrew media reports say the decision also applies to summer camps.
comments