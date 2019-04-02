The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
US-backed Syrian forces clash with Islamic State fighters hiding in caves
US-backed Syrian fighters say they are battling the Islamic State group in eastern Syria 10 days after declaring victory over the extremists.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, says the troops are rooting out groups of militants who were hiding in caves in and near the village of Baghouz.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the US-led coalition is still conducting airstrikes against IS. It adds that senior IS commanders and prisoners held by the extremists are believed to be in the caves on the east bank of the Euphrates River.
The SDF declared military victory over IS on March 23 after liberating what it said was the last pocket of territory held by the militants.
— AP
In Cairo, UN chief decries hate speech, including anti-Semitism
The UN chief has expressed solidarity with Muslims worldwide during a visit to Cairo, denouncing hate speech and racism, as well as anti-Semitism.
The remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Egyptian capital come less than a month after the terrorist attack on New Zealand mosques killed 50 worshipers.
Guterres says “hate speech is entering the mainstream, spreading like wildfire through social media and radio.”
He says that “in this time of difficulties and division, we must stand together and protect each other. Nothing justifies terrorism, and it becomes particularly hideous when religion is invoked. … we must uphold and promote human dignity and universal human rights.”
Guterres’ comments come after his meeting with Egypt’s top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam in Cairo.
— AP
Hamas denies reports of prisoner swap talks with Israel
The Hamas terror group denies reports in Palestinian media that indirect talks with Israel include negotiations over a prisoner swap deal that would see Palestinian terror convicts released in exchange for two Israeli citizens and the bodies of two IDF soldiers believed to be held in the Gaza Strip.
Senior Hamas member Ismail Radwan tells reporters that the talks also are not focusing on a long-term ceasefire deal, but rather on stabilizing the truce agreed on after Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the current conditions of Hamas prisoners in Israeli jails and the status of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says the group has conveyed — through Egyptian mediators — three demands regarding the prisoners, who have rioted recently, attacked guards and are threatening to start a hunger strike which would also see them stop drinking water.
The demands are that Israel stop blocking cellphone reception in the jails, stop the Israel Prisons Service’s “punishing” of security prisoners, and renew family visits.
comments