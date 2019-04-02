Hamas denies reports of prisoner swap talks with Israel

A court clears for release the name of a doctor from central Israel who was arrested last week on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old boy and then blackmailing him by threatening to shame him in public.

Idan Barak, 37, is also suspected in another case of online pedophilia, Hebrew-language media reports.

He was arrested after the boy told his parents about the threats and blackmail attempt, and the parents filed a complaint with police.