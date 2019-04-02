US blames Tehran for devastating flood damage in Iran

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Poll: Likud overtakes Blue and White as largest party; support for Labor surges
A television poll aired by Channel 13 news this evening says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud will be the largest party after Knesset elections on April 9, followed by retired military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.
Blue and White has consistently polled ahead of Likud since it was formed in February as an alliance between Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party, but has recently seen its lead over Likud slip in the polls.
According to Channel 13, Likud would receive 29 seats, just beating out Blue and White with 28.
They are followed by the opposition Labor Party with 14 seats, a marked rise from its recent poll results.
After Labor was the Union of Right-Wing Parties with seven seats, followed by Zehut, Hadash-Ta’al and United Torah Judaism with six seats apiece.
Shas, the New Right, Meretz and Ra’am-Balad all received five seats in the survey, which was rounded out by Kulanu with four seats.
Neither Yisrael Beytenu or Gesher clear the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent of the vote.
— Alexander Fulbright
Netanyahu: Rivlin ‘looking for a pretext’ to task Gantz with forming government
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses President Reuven Rivlin of “looking for a pretext” to task rival Benny Gantz with forming the next government, in a recording published by Channel 12.
“A two, three seat gap he’ll give it to him,” Netanyahu tells associates, accusing Likud supporters of being too sure of his win and many of them won’t plan on casting a vote.
“They intend to come to the ballots in far lower numbers than Gantz voters. Wake up or we’ll lose.”
Watch live: Benny Gantz speaks with Times of Israel’s David Horovitz
Blue and White party chief begins his conversation with Times of Israel editor David Horovitz at the Dan Panorama hotel in Tel Aviv, a week before he tries to become prime minister in the Knesset election.
US blames Tehran for devastating flood damage in Iran
The Trump administration is blaming the Iranian government for damage from devastating floods that have killed at least 50 people.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Tehran’s “mismanagement” of urban planning and emergency preparedness led to the disaster. He’s rejecting allegations from Iran’s foreign minister that US sanctions against Iran are to blame.
Pompeo says the US is sympathetic to the victims and is willing to provide assistance for flood relief efforts but only through the International Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last night that US sanctions have prevented Tehran from getting badly needed equipment, including relief helicopters.
Iran has seen a decades-long drought but the latest flooding is also blamed on disregard for safety measures and construction near rivers.
— AP
Gantz said to plan swift deal with key parties after election to win premiership
Benny Gantz has formulated a plan to become prime minister after next week’s election if his Blue and White wins four seats more than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rival Likud, according to a report.
Gantz has been presenting a plan in closed party meetings that would see the party quickly contact several key parties that could potentially join a coalition headed by either himself or Netanyahu, the Haaretz website reports citing sources in Blue and White.
He would propose that they join his government for a full four-year term rather than joining Netanyahu’s government, which he alleges will fall after eight months when the premier is indicted in corruption cases following a hearing process.
The parties are Moshe Kahlon’s center-right Kulanu and Moshe Feiglin’s quasi libertarian Zehut — both of whom have left the door open to supporting either Netanyahu or Gantz — and ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism — despite them having vowed not to join a Gantz-led government.
The sources say that while Gantz doesn’t expect all of them to recommend him as prime minister, he hopes that would prevent them from recommending Netanyahu, leading President Reuven Rivlin to task him first with the challenge of assembling a coalition.
Palestinian dies from wounds sustained at Gaza border protest — Hamas ministry
A Palestinian in the Gaza Strip has succumbed to wounds he sustained at a protest in the border region between Israel and the coastal enclave, the Hamas-run Health Ministry says.
26-year-old Fares Hajres was shot in the stomach in the border area near Khan Younis, the ministry says.
— Adam Rasgon
French shop chain apologizes over swastika money belts
French supermarket chain Auchan admits that it sold military-style money belts bearing the Nazi swastika at its Polish stores, in what it calls an “oversight.”
“Our 2018 product offerings did indeed include these money belts from a Polish manufacturer, though our chain wasn’t aware of it,” Auchan Poland spokeswoman Dorota Patejko tells AFP.
“It was an oversight on our part, a situation that we regret,” she says, adding that the group is currently checking stores nationwide and will recall any of the belts left in stock.
“Only one money belt with the Nazi symbol has been located so far. It’s been pulled from shelves.”
The Gazeta Krakowska regional daily yesterday reported the case of a woman who bought one of the belts in an Auchan store in the southern city of Krakow.
“It’s sewn out of camouflage fabric and has various bits of text,” the client said, adding that she only recently realized there was a swastika.
“I’m in shock. I’ve been walking around with a purse with a Nazi symbol for weeks,” she said, quoted by the Gazeta Krakowska.
“I never would have thought a supermarket chain would sell something like this.”
— AFP
Pittsburgh approves gun control bills; lawsuits expected
The Pittsburgh City Council has given final approval to gun restrictions proposed after last year’s synagogue massacre.
The legislation places restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that US authorities say was used in the October 27 rampage at Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven.
It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.
The council approves the measures 6-3. They now head to Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto for his expected signature.
Pennsylvania state law forbids municipalities from regulating guns, and pro-gun advocates say they’ll sue to block the laws from taking effect.
— AP
Rona Ramon announced as winner of 2019 Israel Prize for lifetime achievement
Education Minister Naftali Bennett announces that the winner of this year’s Israel Prize for lifetime achievement is Rona Ramon, who died last December at the age of 54 after a battle with cancer.
Ramon, a practitioner of holistic medicine, had been a public figure since her husband — Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon — became Israel’s first person in space, when he blasted off aboard the Columbia in 2003, and then perished when the shuttle broke up upon re-entry, weeks later.
In 2009, she also buried her eldest son, Capt. Asaf Ramon, who was killed when his F-16 warplane crashed during a routine training flight.
Ramon started the Ramon Foundation, which promoted academic and social leadership among Israeli youth.
“Rona Ramon is an Israeli hero full of giving and light,” Bennett says. “Despite losing two of those dearest to her, Rona chose life and devoted her life to working for society.
“Rona, Ilan and Asaf will be remembered by the nation as three beloved heroes who gave the State of Israel everything they had to give.”
Egypt sentences dozens to prison on terror charges
Egypt has sentenced more than 70 suspected members of the Muslim Brotherhood group to prison on terror-related charges.
The Ismailia criminal court sentences nine of the defendants to 15 years in prison and 43 others to 10 years. Another 22 were sentenced to three to seven years, and 14 were acquitted. Nearly half of the defendants were tried in absentia.
The defendants were accused of burning police vehicles and attacking a coffee shop. The violence came in response to the dispersal of two mass sit-ins in Cairo in 2013, in which security forces killed hundreds of Brotherhood supporters.
The Brotherhood won a series of free elections following Egypt’s 2011 uprising but was branded a terrorist group after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013.
— AP
Hundreds of Druze protest against US Golan recognition
Some 300 members of the Druze community take part in a protest at the town of Majdal Shams against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
The demonstrators wave Syrian flags and chant: “The Golan Heights are forever Syrian,” according to the Ynet website.
5 German firms each give $1.1 million to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial
Five well-known German companies, including the country’s only publicly traded soccer club, are donating 1 million euros ($1.1 million) each to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial for the development of a facility to preserve, catalog and store Holocaust-related artifacts.
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer says the club thinks the project is important to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany, as well as fighting anti-Semitism today.
Daimler, railway operator Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen are also donating to the construction of the “Shoah Heritage Collections Campus,” which is scheduled to open in 2021.
The memorial has collected more than 210 million documents, 500,000 photographs, 131,000 survivor testimonies, 32,400 artifacts, and 11,500 works of art since it was established in 1953.
— AP
Haniyeh: Tel Aviv rocket an example of what Israel will face if it commits ‘stupidity’
Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh says last month’s rocket launched from Gaza at central Israel were unintentional, but was an “example” of what could happen again in the future.
“The rocket that hit Tel Aviv was [the result] of a technical malfunction, but it is a small example of what the occupation will face if it decides to perpetrate any stupidity,” Haniyeh tells analysts and writers in a meeting, according to Palestinian website Quds News Network. “That which is unknown is greater.”
AG says insufficient evidence of illegal propaganda by Likud via fake accounts
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit tells the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, that there isn’t sufficient factual evidence to determine that the Likud party is funding illegal propaganda via online bots and fake profiles.
Mandelblit issues his legal opinion in response to a petition by the rival Blue and White party following a report published yesterday by the New York Times and the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth daily, which found a large number of alleged pro-Netanyahu fake accounts — without saying they were affiliated with Likud.
Erdogan’s ruling party challenges results of local Turkish elections
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party is appealing the results of the local elections in Istanbul, where preliminary results give the opposition a razor-thin victory.
Nationwide, Erdogan’s party won a majority of votes in Sunday’s elections, but it lost the capital Ankara to the opposition and is trailing in the tight race for Istanbul.
Bayram Senocak, the ruling party’s top official in Istanbul, says he has filed appeals to challenge results in 39 districts, seeking a recount to fix alleged irregularities and a reassessment of invalid votes.
The party is also contesting the results in Ankara.
Meanwhile, the opposition’s candidate for Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has traveled to Ankara to visit the mausoleum of the secular republic’s founder, where large crowds gathered to greet him, chanting “Mayor Ekrem.”
— AP
Israel fires at Gazan incendiary balloon launchers — Palestinian media
An Israeli drone fires at a group of Palestinians launching incendiary balloons into southern Israel from east of Gaza City, local media reports.
There are no injuries reported.
The Israeli military does not immediately confirm the strike.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gantz: After 13-year rule, Israel in danger of Netanyahu ‘becoming an Erdogan’
Prime ministerial candidate Benny Gantz lashes out at Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the premier is taking “extremist” steps in his election campaign that “harm Israeli democracy and take the discourse to low places that the political system in Israel has never known.”
In an interview with the Ynet news site, Gantz likens Netanyahu to Turkey’s autocratic Islamist president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has arrested thousands of dissidents and journalists and made far-reaching constitutional changes to ensure his continued rule.
“After 13 years [in power] we are in danger of Bibi becoming an Erdogan. It’s a danger to Israel democracy,” he says, using Netanyahu’s popular nickname.
Four injured in blast at Russian military academy – reports
Four people have been injured in a blast at a military academy in Russia’s second-latgest city of Saint Petersburg, news agencies report citing emergency services.
“As a result of an explosion, four cadets were injured according to preliminary information,” an emergency services official tells RIA Novosti state news agency after the blast at the Mozhaisky academy in the city center.
“What precisely exploded is not yet known,” the official says.
The academy is overseen by the defense ministry and trains officers to serve in air and space defense and other branches of the armed forces.
— AFP
Court clears for publication name of doctor who allegedly molested, threatened 14-year-old boy
A court clears for release the name of a doctor from central Israel who was arrested last week on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old boy and then blackmailing him by threatening to shame him in public.
Idan Barak, 37, is also suspected in another case of online pedophilia, Hebrew-language media reports.
He was arrested after the boy told his parents about the threats and blackmail attempt, and the parents filed a complaint with police.
US-backed Syrian forces clash with Islamic State fighters hiding in caves
US-backed Syrian fighters say they are battling the Islamic State group in eastern Syria 10 days after declaring victory over the extremists.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, says the troops are rooting out groups of militants who were hiding in caves in and near the village of Baghouz.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the US-led coalition is still conducting airstrikes against IS. It adds that senior IS commanders and prisoners held by the extremists are believed to be in the caves on the east bank of the Euphrates River.
The SDF declared military victory over IS on March 23 after liberating what it said was the last pocket of territory held by the militants.
— AP
In Cairo, UN chief decries hate speech, including anti-Semitism
The UN chief has expressed solidarity with Muslims worldwide during a visit to Cairo, denouncing hate speech and racism, as well as anti-Semitism.
The remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Egyptian capital come less than a month after the terrorist attack on New Zealand mosques killed 50 worshipers.
Guterres says “hate speech is entering the mainstream, spreading like wildfire through social media and radio.”
He says that “in this time of difficulties and division, we must stand together and protect each other. Nothing justifies terrorism, and it becomes particularly hideous when religion is invoked. … we must uphold and promote human dignity and universal human rights.”
Guterres’ comments come after his meeting with Egypt’s top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam in Cairo.
— AP
Hamas denies reports of prisoner swap talks with Israel
The Hamas terror group denies reports in Palestinian media that indirect talks with Israel include negotiations over a prisoner swap deal that would see Palestinian terror convicts released in exchange for two Israeli citizens and the bodies of two IDF soldiers believed to be held in the Gaza Strip.
According to Dunya al-Watan, a news site in Gaza, senior Hamas member Ismail Radwan says the talks also are not focusing on a long-term ceasefire deal, but rather on stabilizing the truce agreed on after Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the current conditions of Hamas prisoners in Israeli jails and the status of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says the group has conveyed — through Egyptian mediators — three demands regarding the prisoners, who have rioted recently, attacked guards and are threatening to start a hunger strike which would also see them stop drinking water.
The demands are that Israel stop blocking cellphone reception in the jails, stop the Israel Prisons Service’s “punishing” of security prisoners, and renew family visits.
