The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Hundreds of Druze protest against US Golan recognition
Some 300 members of the Druze community take part in a protest at the town of Majdal Shams against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.
The demonstrators wave Syrian flags and chant: “The Golan Heights are forever Syrian,” according to the Ynet website.
5 German firms each give $1.1 million to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial
Five well-known German companies, including the country’s only publicly traded soccer club, are donating 1 million euros ($1.1 million) each to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial for the development of a facility to preserve, catalog and store Holocaust-related artifacts.
Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer says the club thinks the project is important to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany, as well as fighting anti-Semitism today.
Daimler, railway operator Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen are also donating to the construction of the “Shoah Heritage Collections Campus,” which is scheduled to open in 2021.
The memorial has collected more than 210 million documents, 500,000 photographs, 131,000 survivor testimonies, 32,400 artifacts, and 11,500 works of art since it was established in 1953.
— AP
Haniyeh: Tel Aviv rocket an example of what Israel will face if it commits ‘stupidity’
Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh says last month’s rocket launched from Gaza at central Israel were unintentional, but was an “example” of what could happen again in the future.
“The rocket that hit Tel Aviv was [the result] of a technical malfunction, but it is a small example of what the occupation will face if it decides to perpetrate any stupidity,” Haniyeh tells analysts and writers in a meeting, according to Palestinian website Quds News Network. “That which is unknown is greater.”
لقاء رئيس المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس إسماعيل هنية مع نخبة من الكتاب والمفكرين في قطاع غزة قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/jkpgirCPD9
— وكالة شهاب (@ShehabAgency) April 2, 2019
AG says insufficient evidence of illegal propaganda by Likud via fake accounts
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit tells the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, that there isn’t sufficient factual evidence to determine that the Likud party is funding illegal propaganda via online bots and fake profiles.
Mandelblit issues his legal opinion in response to a petition by the rival Blue and White party following a report published yesterday by the New York Times and the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth daily, which found a large number of alleged pro-Netanyahu fake accounts — without saying they were affiliated with Likud.
Erdogan’s ruling party challenges results of local Turkish elections
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party is appealing the results of the local elections in Istanbul, where preliminary results give the opposition a razor-thin victory.
Nationwide, Erdogan’s party won a majority of votes in Sunday’s elections, but it lost the capital Ankara to the opposition and is trailing in the tight race for Istanbul.
Bayram Senocak, the ruling party’s top official in Istanbul, says he has filed appeals to challenge results in 39 districts, seeking a recount to fix alleged irregularities and a reassessment of invalid votes.
The party is also contesting the results in Ankara.
Meanwhile, the opposition’s candidate for Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has traveled to Ankara to visit the mausoleum of the secular republic’s founder, where large crowds gathered to greet him, chanting “Mayor Ekrem.”
— AP
Israel fires at Gazan incendiary balloon launchers — Palestinian media
An Israeli drone fires at a group of Palestinians launching incendiary balloons into southern Israel from east of Gaza City, local media reports.
There are no injuries reported.
The Israeli military does not immediately confirm the strike.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gantz: After 13-year rule, Israel in danger of Netanyahu ‘becoming an Erdogan’
Prime ministerial candidate Benny Gantz lashes out at Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the premier is taking “extremist” steps in his election campaign that “harm Israeli democracy and take the discourse to low places that the political system in Israel has never known.”
In an interview with the Ynet news site, Gantz likens Netanyahu to Turkey’s autocratic Islamist president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has arrested thousands of dissidents and journalists and made far-reaching constitutional changes to ensure his continued rule.
“After 13 years [in power] we are in danger of Bibi becoming an Erdogan. It’s a danger to Israel democracy,” he says, using Netanyahu’s popular nickname.
Four injured in blast at Russian military academy – reports
Four people have been injured in a blast at a military academy in Russia’s second-latgest city of Saint Petersburg, news agencies report citing emergency services.
“As a result of an explosion, four cadets were injured according to preliminary information,” an emergency services official tells RIA Novosti state news agency after the blast at the Mozhaisky academy in the city center.
“What precisely exploded is not yet known,” the official says.
The academy is overseen by the defense ministry and trains officers to serve in air and space defense and other branches of the armed forces.
— AFP
Court clears for publication name of doctor who allegedly molested, threatened 14-year-old boy
A court clears for release the name of a doctor from central Israel who was arrested last week on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old boy and then blackmailing him by threatening to shame him in public.
Idan Barak, 37, is also suspected in another case of online pedophilia, Hebrew-language media reports.
He was arrested after the boy told his parents about the threats and blackmail attempt, and the parents filed a complaint with police.
US-backed Syrian forces clash with Islamic State fighters hiding in caves
US-backed Syrian fighters say they are battling the Islamic State group in eastern Syria 10 days after declaring victory over the extremists.
Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, says the troops are rooting out groups of militants who were hiding in caves in and near the village of Baghouz.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the US-led coalition is still conducting airstrikes against IS. It adds that senior IS commanders and prisoners held by the extremists are believed to be in the caves on the east bank of the Euphrates River.
The SDF declared military victory over IS on March 23 after liberating what it said was the last pocket of territory held by the militants.
— AP
In Cairo, UN chief decries hate speech, including anti-Semitism
The UN chief has expressed solidarity with Muslims worldwide during a visit to Cairo, denouncing hate speech and racism, as well as anti-Semitism.
The remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Egyptian capital come less than a month after the terrorist attack on New Zealand mosques killed 50 worshipers.
Guterres says “hate speech is entering the mainstream, spreading like wildfire through social media and radio.”
He says that “in this time of difficulties and division, we must stand together and protect each other. Nothing justifies terrorism, and it becomes particularly hideous when religion is invoked. … we must uphold and promote human dignity and universal human rights.”
Guterres’ comments come after his meeting with Egypt’s top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam in Cairo.
— AP
Hamas denies reports of prisoner swap talks with Israel
The Hamas terror group denies reports in Palestinian media that indirect talks with Israel include negotiations over a prisoner swap deal that would see Palestinian terror convicts released in exchange for two Israeli citizens and the bodies of two IDF soldiers believed to be held in the Gaza Strip.
According to Dunya al-Watan, a news site in Gaza, senior Hamas member Ismail Radwan says the talks also are not focusing on a long-term ceasefire deal, but rather on stabilizing the truce agreed on after Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the current conditions of Hamas prisoners in Israeli jails and the status of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says the group has conveyed — through Egyptian mediators — three demands regarding the prisoners, who have rioted recently, attacked guards and are threatening to start a hunger strike which would also see them stop drinking water.
The demands are that Israel stop blocking cellphone reception in the jails, stop the Israel Prisons Service’s “punishing” of security prisoners, and renew family visits.
comments