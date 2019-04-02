Poll: Likud overtakes Blue and White as largest party; support for Labor surges

Speaking to Times of Israel’s founding editor David Horovitz, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz attacks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, saying Culture Minister Miri Regev is “attacking culture,” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked is “attacking the justice system,” and the defense minister — Netanyahu himself — is neglecting Israel security.

“He’s attacking everyone. We need to fix our house,” he says in an English-language interview at Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama hotel.

“If we will be the biggest party, we will have a sufficient basis” to form the next government, Gantz says, adding that cooperation with the ultra-Orthodox parties would be possible, but less so with Arab parties since the foundation of his government would be recognition of Israel as Jewish and democratic.

On the other hand, Gantz says he won’t legitimize “extremists” such as far-right Itamar Ben Gvir of the United Right-Wing Parties.

Asked on peace with the Palestinians, Gantz says: “We must maintain the Jordan Valley as a security border, we can’t withdraw to the ’67 lines, and Jerusalem must stay the undivided capital of Israel. But it’s very important that we have someone to talk to. Currently, that is not the situation. Only if we have both sides can we eventually move on.”

Asked about the election campaign, which has seen daily below-the-belt attacks from both sides of the political map, Gantz says: “Democracy is functioning, but it is in danger. It is in our interest to try and keep democracy safe.”

Asked if the elections are being fought legally and fairly, in light of a report of an online network of fake pro-Netanyahu social media accounts, he says: “I don’t think it’s really fair. I think we should investigate. In our party every shekel is reported. There is also responsibility on the traditional media, because social media is full of fake news.”

“I think I’m serving something stronger than myself. Nothing will distract me from my goal which is to lead Israel.”