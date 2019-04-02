Netanyahu: Rivlin ‘looking for a pretext’ to task Gantz with forming government

A television poll aired by Channel 13 news this evening says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud will be the largest party after Knesset elections on April 9, followed by retired military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.

Blue and White has consistently polled ahead of Likud since it was formed in February as an alliance between Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party, but has recently seen its lead over Likud slip in the polls.

According to Channel 13, Likud would receive 29 seats, just beating out Blue and White with 28.

They are followed by the opposition Labor Party with 14 seats, a marked rise from its recent poll results.

After Labor was the Union of Right-Wing Parties with seven seats, followed by Zehut, Hadash-Ta’al and United Torah Judaism with six seats apiece.

Shas, the New Right, Meretz and Ra’am-Balad all received five seats in the survey, which was rounded out by Kulanu with four seats.

Neither Yisrael Beytenu or Gesher clear the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent of the vote.

