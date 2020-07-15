The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Health minister observes pilot for 15-minute virus test
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch traveled to the COVID-19 testing station in Lod earlier today to observe the pilot program of the Sofia test, which beams back virus results within 15 minutes, the ministry confirms.
Magen David Adom medics tried out the FDA-approved test on patients at the station, alongside the usual testing for COVID-19.
It’s unclear how many of these tests Israel has purchased and whether it will meet the country’s standards to be rolled out for general use.
44 virus cases linked to high school parties
In a mass infection, 44 high school students are diagnosed with COVID-19 after two end-of-year parties, according to Army Radio.
The first party took place in Ashkelon earlier this month, and was followed by an “after party” three days later in Ashdod by the same group, the report says.
The parties were held in violation of Health Ministry rules on gatherings.
HMOs directed to stop testing asymptomatic people for COVID-19
The Health Ministry instructs Israel’s HMOs to stop conducting coronavirus tests on those who are not displaying any symptoms of the virus, with some exceptions.
Those living with someone who was diagnosed with the disease and workers who engage with high-risk populations (such as in nursing homes) can still be tested, even if they have no symptoms.
The Health Ministry order also gives some leeway — up to 5,000 daily tests — to medical professionals to test asymptomatic populations at their discretion.
The order comes as labs have complained of being overwhelmed by the tests, which have been ramped up to over 20,000 daily.
Yair Netanyahu asks AG to investigate threats to his life
Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, asks Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to investigate threats against him.
“I am receiving threats of physical harm and am concerned for my well-being,” the younger Netanyahu writes in a letter, asking Mandelblit to direct the authorities to open an investigation.
In Lod, medics test 15-minute coronavirus test
Israel has started using a COVID-19 test that claims to provide results in just 15 minutes, Channel 12 reports.
A pilot program at a Lod coronavirus testing center has asked those seeking a virus test to submit to the current method, as well as the FDA-approved Sofia 2 test, the television report says.
The TV report says Israel is currently holding back on widespread use of the 15-minute test over concerns over its accuracy, citing the expedited FDA approval. If researchers analyzing the data confirm its accuracy, it could be a “game-changer,” it notes.
Egypt journalist dies of coronavirus after leaving prison
An Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on the Al Jazeera network has died of the novel coronavirus, his daughter confirms, days after he was released from detention.
Mohamed Monir, 65, had been arrested in mid-June and charged with “membership of a terrorist group, dissemination of false news and improper use of social networks.”
His arrest, widely criticized by rights groups, came after he appeared on the Qatar-based satellite news channel.
Egypt labels the channel a mouthpiece for the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, a charge Doha denies.
Monir was released on July 2 but his daughter Sarah Monir announced on July 7 that he had been hospitalized with the COVID-19 illness.
In another Facebook post late Monday night, she confirmed that he had passed away.
Monir was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and serious heart problems, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, citing Egyptian journalists who asked to remain anonymous.
7 ships said damaged in Iran fires
The Iranian Tasnim news agency is now reporting that seven ships in Bushehr have been damaged by fires.
There are no immediate reports of casualties at the shipyard in southern Iran.
3 ships catch fire at Iranian port — report
An Iranian news agency says three ships have caught fire at the Bushehr port in the south of the country, according to Reuters.
The source of the fire is not immediately identified by IRNA.
Iran has been the site of a string of mysterious blasts in recent weeks, some of which have been blamed on Israel.
July 15—Bushehr, S #Iran
Large fire reported at a small shipyard resulting in a massive smoke cloud. pic.twitter.com/wtmDXz71rE
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) July 15, 2020
Prominent diplomatic reporter confirms he was fired by Channel 13
Diplomatic reporter Barak Ravid says he received official notice of his firing this morning from Channel 13, breaking his silence on the termination.
In a series of tweets, Ravid thanks his supporters and says he’s entertaining “several offers and interesting directions” for work.
Ravid was among nearly 40 people dismissed from the station this month, Hebrew media reported.
Anchorwoman Tali Moreno, veteran weatherman Danny Roop and political correspondent Akiva Novick were among other big names being let go. But it was Ravid’s dismissal that raised eyebrows.
In a statement to the Haaretz newspaper on July 5, Channel 13 said it was dealing with a financial streamlining process that has forced it to “bid farewell to outstanding professionals.” It said the process would be continued “within the organization, not outside it,” due to privacy concerns.
Netanyahu condemns harassment of journalist at protest
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns the racist harassment of a Channel 13 journalist by protesters outside his home.
Avishay Ben Haim was called “Moroccan garbage” while covering the demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s Residence, which was later forcibly broken up by police.
“The shameful attack yesterday at the left-wing protests against the journalist Dr. Avishay Ben Haim, together with the violence there against police, is worthy of all condemnation,” tweets Netanyahu. “Shame and disgrace.”
Several thousand people had gathered Tuesday evening calling on Netanyahu to quit over his indictment on corruption charges, as several separate social protests took place at the same time across the country.
Some of the demonstrators attempted to break through security barriers at the scene and clashed with police. As the protest ended, hundreds moved downtown, where they blocked the light rail system, chanting “shame, shame” and “Bibi, go home.”
Global coronavirus death toll hits 578,746
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 578,746 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.
At least 13,346,550 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,238,600 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.
The United States is the worst-hit country with 136,466 deaths from 3,431,574 cases. At least 1,049,098 people have been declared recovered.
After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 74,133 deaths from 1,926,824 cases, Britain with 44,968 deaths from 291,373 cases, Mexico with 36,327 deaths from 311,486 cases and Italy with 34,984 deaths from 243,344 cases.
China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,611 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 78,693 recoveries.
Europe overall has 203,507 deaths from 2,873,277 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 149,392 deaths from 3,491,037 infections and the United States and Canada 145,300 deaths from 3,539,951 cases.
Asia has reported 45,452 deaths from 1,856,267 cases, the Middle East 21,220 deaths from 949,542 cases, Africa 13,735 deaths from 624,406 cases, and Oceania 140 deaths from 12,074 cases.
As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.
West Bank residents seek to block construction of waste incineration plant
Residents in communities near the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem ask the High Court to issue a temporary stop order on moves to build a waste incineration plant on a site known as the Good Samaritan.
The residents want to force the Judea and Samaria Civil Administration, which governs Maale Adumim, as well as the Maale Adumim council and the Finance and Environmental Protection ministries, to explain how they can build such a plant before the land has been zoned for it.
More stringent requirements would come with zoning for a waste incinerator.
The project has already gone out to the preliminary stage of tender. The Civil Administration has not rezoned the site, earmarked years ago for landfill, which also means that public consultation has not been held.
The locations for another three waste incineration plants in the center of the country, not all of which will necessarily be built, were approved in principle in May by the National Planning Council.
One of the first acts of Israel’s recently appointed Environmental Protection Minister, Gila Gamliel, was to temporarily freeze ministry waste policy — including moves to build incineration plants — so that she can conduct a review.
Likud, Blue and White ministers oppose nationwide lockdown
A Likud minister anonymously lashes out at a government proposal to reimpose a nationwide lockdown to quell the coronavirus outbreak.
“The number of new patients each day has remained more or less in the same place, and we can assume that in the coming days, it will drop, so what is this chutzpah of talking about a lockdown? It is, by definition, the destruction of the economy,” the minister in Netanyahu’s party tells Channel 12.
“We were there already… businesses are collapsing. How can anyone think it’s reasonable to talk about a lockdown again? And let’s say that there is a lockdown, in two weeks, they’ll open it all, and there will be infections again. We must teach the public how to live alongside the coronavirus. A lockdown that will reduce the infections is not a victory, it’s a capitulation,” the Likud minister is quoted saying.
A Blue and White coalition minister, who similarly speaks on condition of anonymity, echoes the sentiment.
“We have another few days to see the data and if the trend changes,” the minister says. “We must restore the public trust and a lockdown will only shatter it even more. So long as we can refrain from imposing a lockdown, we must hold back.”
UAE Mars mission from Japan delayed again by weather
The launch of a United Arab Emirates Mars orbiter, already delayed two days, is postponed further due to bad weather at the Japanese launch site.
The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. The launch, initially scheduled for Wednesday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, had already been postponed until Friday. It was delayed further on Wednesday to an unspecified date, says Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the provider of the H-IIA rocket.
The UAE mission team says on Twitter that the launch would occur later in July. Mitsubishi said it usually announces launches at least two days before the scheduled date.
Mitsubishi launch official Keiji Suzuki said earlier this week that a postponement was possible because intermittent lightning and rain were forecast over the next few days.
Heavy rain has fallen for more than a week in large areas of Japan, triggering deadly mudslides and floods on the southern main island of Kyushu.
Hope is to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. A successful Hope mission would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy seeking a future in space.
Hope carries three instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change and is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years. UAE says it will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.
Two other Mars missions are planned in coming days by the US and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned in 2024.
Knesset guard diagnosed with COVID-19
A security guard at the Knesset contracts COVID-19.
An epidemiological investigation to trace her contacts has been launched, reports say.
Firefighters taming blaze near Jerusalem
A fire has broken out at the Enot Telem and Halilim Stream nature parks between Jerusalem and Mevasseret Zion to the city’s northwest.
Firefighters and Israel Nature and Parks Authority staff are trying to extinguish the blaze, which is currently under control.
The public is asked to keep away from the area for the next few hours.
Eilat pipeline company sued over damage to coral
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority submits a NIS 295,000 ($85,000) civil suit at the Beersheba District Court in southern Israel against the state-owned Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company for damage to corals caused by infrastructure works, of which it and others were found guilty in a criminal case in February.
More than 2,600 corals were damaged off the southern coastal town of Eilat, including 665 that were aged around 50 and whose rehabilitation the INPA said would take many years.
It also documented harm to many creatures whose lives depend on corals, including fish and invertebrates.
Most protesters detained at anti-Netanyahu rally released from custody
All but two protesters detained at the demonstration outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Tuesday have been freed, according to Army Radio.
Police on Tuesday said one officer was lightly wounded and 50 protesters were arrested, following clashes at the demonstration.
853,843 Israelis are jobless as unemployment rate tops 21%
The Employment Service says the number of jobless Israelis is rising, topping 21% with 853,843 unemployed.
Of those, 575,163 were placed on unpaid leave amid the pandemic.
Coastal cities that ban single-use plastic on beaches to get budget boost
The Environmental Protection Ministry announces it will give NIS 10.6 million ($3 million) to authorities bordering the Mediterranean and Red seas that are willing to change their bylaws to prohibit the use of single-use plastic on beaches and to clean up stretches of coastline where bathing is not officially allowed.
Sums for each local authority will be determined by the length of unofficial coastline.
Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel says that more than 71 percent of beaches checked by the ministry during the second half of last month within the framework of the Clean Beach Index were declared to be clean, or very clean. The cleanest were in Ashdod, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Bat Yam, Acre and the area of Hof Hasharon to the north of Tel Aviv.
Top higher education official tapped, following predecessor’s clash with minister
Israel’s universities elect a new chairman of the Committee of University Heads, after the previous official quit in protest of government policies.
Prof. Asher Cohen, the president of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will take up the role.
His predecessor, Ron Robin, quit while comparing governmental trends in Israel to those in Turkey.
“We are witnessing attempts to take over the sciences in Israel, which are aimed at intimidating, weakening, censoring, and allowing political interests to dictate the research agenda,” Robin wrote in a letter to students and faculty at Haifa University, where he serves as president, on Tuesday. “There is a clear and immediate danger to the State of Israel and to the future of us all,” he added.
Robin said his decision to resign followed a series of steps taken by Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin, the most serious of which was his decision not to keep on Michal Neumann as director of the Higher Education Council. Neumann took over for Matanyahu Englman six months ago when the latter was appointed state comptroller. Her term ends this week.
Robin claimed Elkin’s decision to get rid of Neumann was motivated by intentions to weaken the independence of the Higher Education Council — “the holy of holies whose role is to be the critical buffer between politics and science.”
Cohen applauds Robin’s protest, calling it a “brave step.”
Elkin is serving in a post that was established upon the formation of the current government earlier this year, which takes responsibilities away from the education minister and the environmental protection minister (Elkin is also the water minister).
Since assuming the role, he has clashed with members of the HEC over his support for halting on-campus exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Education minister says schools will open in fall
Education Minister Yoav Gallant says schools will open in September, under strict conditions to avoid the spread of the virus.
According to the Education Ministry plan, in-person classes, including at daycares and kindergartens and through high school, will be capped at 18 students. Most students will learn part of the time online.
“We want to implement ‘half classes,'” Gallant tells reporters. “We plan to preemptively open the school year this way. That means those who will give up, to a considerable extent, their [physical] presence at school will be the older students, and those who will come are the students whose presence in school is essential to the economy,” he continues, apparently referring to young children who can’t be left home alone while parents are at work.
He says all students will come into school at least once a week.
Schools were closed in mid-March, but almost all classes were okayed to return by the second week of May, in a move that some policy experts have blamed for the resurgence of the virus. The government eventually clamped down on high school classes at the end of the school year, but has taken few steps to close or limit schools since then, allowing summer school to continue for lower grades.
