Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Huckabee casts attack on WaPo photographer ‘despicable act of terror,’ says perpetrators should spend years in jail

17 October 2026, 11:20 pm
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US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee calls the attack on Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine a “despicable act of terror,” and those responsible should spend years in prison.

Without specifically blaming extremist settlers, Huckabee says the details of the incident are under investigation.

“Attacking a female photographer is [a] despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards. Dishonorable act of senseless violence,” he writes on X.

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