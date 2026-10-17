Huckabee casts attack on WaPo photographer ‘despicable act of terror,’ says perpetrators should spend years in jail

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee calls the attack on Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine a “despicable act of terror,” and those responsible should spend years in prison.

Without specifically blaming extremist settlers, Huckabee says the details of the incident are under investigation.

“Attacking a female photographer is [a] despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards. Dishonorable act of senseless violence,” he writes on X.

Heidi Levine, photojournalist for @wapo suffered serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack. Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist. Details of who under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend YRS in prison. We have called for a full… — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 17, 2026