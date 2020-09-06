The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
IDF: No casualties in stabbing attempt, attacker shot and captured
A suspect approached a group of soldiers outside the settlement of Ariel and attempted to stab them, then ran away, the Israel Defense Forces says.
No soldiers were wounded in the failed attack, the military says.
The suspect was shot in the leg and captured a short distance away from the attempted stabbing, the IDF says. A knife has been recovered from the scene.
— Judah Ari Gross
UK says Russian state link likely in Navalny poisoning
Britain says Russia has “a very serious set of questions to answer” about the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, suggesting some form of state involvement in the high-profile case.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says it is “clear” the Kremlin critic was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, which was previously used in an attack against a Russian former double agent in Salisbury, southwest England, in 2018.
Germany, where Navalny is being treated after falling ill last month, has said there was “unequivocal evidence” of the use of the agent but Moscow has said there was no proof of poisoning.
“It’s very difficult, when it comes to the question of attribution, to think of a plausible explanation of being anyone other than some emanation of the Russian state, simply because Novichok is hard to get your hands on, hard to control,” Raab tells Sky News television.
— AFP
One man killed, 2 others critically injured in ‘random’ stabbing in Birmingham
One man was killed and two people critically injured during a “random” stabbing attack in Britain’s second city of Birmingham, West Midlands Police say.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham says a murder inquiry had been launched but there was “no suggestion at all that this was terror-related.
“It does appear to be a random attack,” he adds.
— AFP
