In first for EU state, Hungary opens trade office in Jerusalem

Hungary opens a trade office in Jerusalem, as announced last month during a visit by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This is the first diplomatic mission in the capital that is an official branch of an embassy of a European country.

“Three diplomats from Hungary will be here. This is a step that Hungary is advancing to change the approach toward Jerusalem,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at the opening ceremony.

Some 200 Israeli companies are active in Hungary, according to Hungary’s Foreign Ministry. In 2018, bilateral trade passed $525 million dollars.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó says that Budapest is opening the new trade office to increase trade.

— Raphal Ahren