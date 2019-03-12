In meeting with EU ambassadors, Gantz avoids endorsing two-state solution
But Blue and White leader tells European envoys that both Israelis and Palestinians ‘here to stay’ and that an ‘arrangement’ must be reached

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:58 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Benny Gantz (second from L) meets with EU ambassadors on March 12, 2019. (Twitter)
Benny Gantz (second from L) meets with EU ambassadors on March 12, 2019. (Twitter)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

2:59 pm

Police shut down Temple Mount after Molotov cocktail hurled at cops

The Israeli Police close the Temple Mount and remove all those in the area after a firebomb was thrown at a police post in the holy site.

A police officer sustained light injuries in the attack after inhaling smoke from the fire caused by the Molotov cocktail. The structure was also damaged, police say.

At least three people have been arrested in connection with the firebomb attack.

“Jerusalem Police Commissioner Doron Yadid visited the Temple Mount and held a situational assessment there. He ordered it evacuated and closed in order to conduct searches for other weapons,” police say.

— Judah Air Gross

2:48 pm

Christians condemn acquittal of suspected Jerusalem vandals

Christian authorities in Jerusalem are denouncing the acquittal of two Jewish youths suspected of vandalizing a famous monastery.

Wadie Abunassar, an adviser to church leaders in the Holy Land, says that Israeli prosecutors’ decision to drop the case against a pair of right wing activists suspected of vandalizing the Dormition Abbey several years ago is “unacceptable.”

The prosecution’s decision comes after the Lod District Court threw out confessions from one of the suspects that were extracted under extreme duress.

Abunassar says the outcome is that those who carried out the attack weren’t “brought to justice” and Israeli authorities must find and punish them to deter others.

The attack against the Dormition Abbey, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary died, came amid a spate of vandalism on Christian targets that were blamed on extremist Jewish activists. It was widely condemned.

The Benedictine monastery just outside Jerusalem’s Old City is a popular site for pilgrims and tourists.

— AP

2:30 pm

In meeting with EU ambassadors, Gantz avoids endorsing two-state solution

The European Union’s ambassadors in Israel meet with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz “to hear his vision on EU-IL relations, Israel’s security and regional issues,” EU’s Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret tweets.

In his conversation with the EU ambassadors, Gantz does not explicitly endorse a two-state solution, but indicates that both Israelis and Palestinians “are here to stay” and that an arrangement needs to be found, a participant in the meeting tells The Times of Israel.

Commenting on the current controversy surrounding the Jewish Nation-State Law, Gantz says that, “obviously, Israel is a state for all its citizens.”

Earlier this week, Netanyahu had repeatedly argued that Israel was not a state of all its citizens but the nation-state of the Jewish people, “and of it alone.”

— Raphael Ahren

2:08 pm

Drummer Hal Blaine, who played on hits of Sinatra, Elvis, dies

Hal Blaine, the Hall of Fame session drummer and virtual one-man soundtrack of the 1960s and ’70s who played on the songs of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and the Beach Boys and laid down one of music’s most memorable opening riffs on the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” has died.

Blaine, who was Jewish, died of natural causes at his home in Palm Desert, California, his son-in-law, Andy Johnson, told The Associated Press. He was 90.

On hearing of his death, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson called him “the greatest drummer ever.”

— AP

2:01 pm

Woman raped by Palestinian in 2003 to be recognized as victim of terror

An Israeli woman who was raped by a Palestinian in the Netherlands over 15 years ago will be recognized as a victim of terror, the Defense Ministry says.

Recognition by the ministerial authority will enable the woman to receive state-funded support and welfare benefits from the National Insurance Institute’s department for terror victims.

2:00 pm

Palestinian dies two weeks after being shot in Gaza clashes, Hamas ministry says

A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces in clashes on the Gaza border nearly two weeks ago has succumbed to his wounds, the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry says.

Mousa Mohammed Mousa, 23, was injured on March 1 in violent protests along the border, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra says in a statement.

Speaking to AFP, the Hamas member claims Mousa had been shot in the back east of al-Bureij in central Gaza.

— AFP

1:59 pm

Firebomb thrown at police post on Temple Mount in fresh violence at holy site

A firebomb thrown at a police position on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem prompts officers to make a number of arrests and close off access to the holy site, which has seen soaring tensions in recent weeks over a long-sealed portion of the Temple Mount holy site.

The police have no comment on any injuries in the attack.

“A short while ago, on the Temple Mount, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the location’s police post. An officer spotted one of the suspects and arrested him,” police say in a statement.

Following the Molotov cocktail attack, police temporarily shutter access to the volatile holy site, which has seen several confrontations between

The long-standing closure of the area near the Gate of Mercy on the compound, known as al-Aqsa or Haram al-Sharif to Muslims, has ignited tensions between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police in recent weeks. Worshipers have forced the area open and entered on several occasions.

— Judah Ari Gross

