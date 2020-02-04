Iran calls Abbas to chat about rejecting Trump plan

The commander of the Israeli Air Force has formally censured three officers over the flooding of a number of underground hangars that caused an estimated NIS 30 million in damage to eight F-16 fighter jets and infrastructure, a senior IAF officer says.

In addition, the commander of the base — who for security reasons can only be referred to by his rank and first Hebrew initial, Col. ‘Ayin’ — decided to leave his position early. He will, however, continue his career in the military and is set to become a defense attaché in an Israeli embassy abroad.

Chief of staff of the air force Brig. Gen. Nir Barkan says the interim findings of the military’s investigation into the incident show that the officers on the base failed to take the steps necessary to prevent the flooding, despite there having been clear warning of inclement weather.

“The proper and professional operation of the base’s drainage system, which was recently upgraded, would have minimized the damage significantly,” Barkan tells reporters.

The commander of the affected F-16 squadron, the maintenance squadron commander and the aviation squadron commander all received official rebuke. IAF chief Amikam Norkin did not call for any other censures at this time, though Barkan notes that the investigation is ongoing.

The air force’s probe also admits that it was wrong to initially censor the snafu.

“The mistake arose from incorrect professional, security consideration,” Barkan says.

According to Barkan, five of the planes damaged in the flooding have already returned to service. The other three are still being repaired and should return to their squadron in approximately two months.

— JUdah Ari Gross