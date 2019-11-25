Iran online dissident shot dead in Istanbul: reports

An Iranian man who ran an opposition social media site was gunned down earlier this month in Istanbul, local media reports on Monday.

Massoud Molavi, said to be in his mid-30s, was murdered on the street while walking with a friend in the Sisli district of Istanbul on November 14, according to the DHA news agency.

Bullet casings were found at the scene. CCTV footage, released by another agency, IHA, appeared to show the moment of the killing.

Molavi helped run a channel on Telegram called Black Box, which published corruption allegations against members of the government, judiciary and intelligence services, and claimed to have contacts within the Revolutionary Guards.

Turkish police tell DHA that investigations were ongoing, and that they have no information at present on Molavi’s background.

Iran’s intelligence services are known to have a sizable presence in neighboring Turkey, where many exiled Iranians live, and many more come on vacation.

