Iraqi PM pledges reforms in bid to calm angry protests

BAGHDAD — Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi’s cabinet issues a series of refrorms after an “extraordinary” session overnight in response to sweeping anti-government rallies that have left nearly 100 dead.

Iraqis have gathered in Baghdad and across the south since Tuesday to demand widespread government reforms, which Abdel Mahdi had promised to tackle when he came into power just under a year ago.

Early today, his cabinet issues a decree including more than a dozen planned reforms, including land distributions, military enlistment and increased welfare stipends for needy families.

In response to staggering youth unemployment, which has reached around 25 percent according to the World Bank, the government says it will create large market complexes and boost benefits for those without work.

Starting Tuesday, protesters gathered in Baghdad and spread to the country’s Shiite-majority south, defying an internet blackout, tear gas and even live rounds.

The mainly male, young crowds say they are not backed by any political or religious establishment and have attacked a broad range of political party offices.

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said yesterday that 99 people have died and nearly 4,000 have been wounded since protests kicked off.

— AFP