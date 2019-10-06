The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iraqi PM pledges reforms in bid to calm angry protests
BAGHDAD — Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi’s cabinet issues a series of refrorms after an “extraordinary” session overnight in response to sweeping anti-government rallies that have left nearly 100 dead.
Iraqis have gathered in Baghdad and across the south since Tuesday to demand widespread government reforms, which Abdel Mahdi had promised to tackle when he came into power just under a year ago.
Early today, his cabinet issues a decree including more than a dozen planned reforms, including land distributions, military enlistment and increased welfare stipends for needy families.
In response to staggering youth unemployment, which has reached around 25 percent according to the World Bank, the government says it will create large market complexes and boost benefits for those without work.
Starting Tuesday, protesters gathered in Baghdad and spread to the country’s Shiite-majority south, defying an internet blackout, tear gas and even live rounds.
The mainly male, young crowds say they are not backed by any political or religious establishment and have attacked a broad range of political party offices.
The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said yesterday that 99 people have died and nearly 4,000 have been wounded since protests kicked off.
— AFP
Yamina said split on pledging to only back Netanyahu for PM
The national-religious Yamina electoral alliance is split on signing a document pledging to only back Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu as its candidate for prime minister, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Jewish Home and National Union, two of the three factions that make up Yamina, are prepared to sign, but New Right is reportedly opposed.
“Enough already with this nonsense of signing documents,” New Right is quoted saying by the broadcaster.
After coming short of a majority in the September 17 elections, Netanyahu and his right-wing religious allies inked an agreement to only enter a government together that he heads.
Netanyahu is now pushing for Yamina and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties to sign another document stating they will only recommend him as their candidate for prime minister, including during the so-called 21 days when a majority of Knesset members can choose one of their number to form a government if the two lawmakers first tasked by the president with doing so fail.
Reports last week said Shas and UTJ were open to signing but Yamina was wavering.
Bedouin man arrested on suspicion of wanting to join Islamic State in Syria
Police announce the arrest of a resident of the southern Bedouin town of Tel Sheva on suspicion of supporting the Islamic State jihadist group and wanting to fight for it in Syria.
The 20-year-old suspect, who was not named, was arrested on September 9 in a joint operation of the Israel Police and Shin Bet security service.
A police statement says that during a raid of his home, officers found binoculars, BB guns, a vest, kneepads and a drone that he is suspected of training with to drop “explosive material” on dummy targets.
Police say they also found a large quantity of clothes associated with the Islamic State. Pictures released by police show camo fatigues.
The suspect’s remand has been extended repeatedly and prosecutors from the Southern District are expected to file an indictment against him today.
