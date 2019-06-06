The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Jerusalem Pride begins under heavy police presence
Festivities for the 18th annual Gay Pride parade begin Jerusalem, under a heavy police presence.
Participants in the parade have begun gathering in the city’s Liberty Bell Park, from where they will march to Independence Park at 5 p.m.
Some 2,500 officers have been deployed throughout the city to protect the march, which an estimated 30,000 people are expected to take part in.
Foreign Ministry workers said to ask FM to stop PM’s selection of loyalist as Egypt envoy
Foreign Ministry workers in recent days have asked Foreign Minister Israel Katz to try to prevent Prime Minister Netanyahu’s reported intention to appoint Communications Minister Ayoub Kara as Israel’s ambassador to Egypt, the Haaretz daily reports.
According to the newspaper, the employees have asked Katz to support the appointment of Amira Oron, a career Foreign Ministry official who was tapped for the position last year.
Kara, a Netanyahu loyalist who failed to secure a realistic spot on Likud’s electoral list to enter the next Knesset, is known for having made a number of diplomatic gaffes, including reportedly being detained at Dubai’s airport last year for refusing to follow instructions of airport officials.
Meeting ex-deputy of UN atomic agency, PM accuses Iran of lying about nuclear work
Prime Minister Netanyahu hosts the former deputy head of the UN’s atomic agency at his Jerusalem office, thanking him for his “honest analysis” of Iran’s nuclear work.
“It is completely clear Iran is lying. Iran continues to work to acquire an arsenal of nuclear bombs and we must stop it,” Netanyahu tells Olli Heinonen, according to a Hebrew-language statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
“I thank you for talking about what Iran is doing,” the premier adds.
Heinonen spoke yesterday at a defense conference in Israel and in an interview with Army Radio said Iran is six- tp eight months away from amassing enough nuclear material for a bomb.
Netanyahu’s office quotes Heinonen thanking the prime minister for uncovering documents related to Iran’s nuclear weapons work that the Mossad secreted out of Tehran.
NATO commander in Iraq says mission not affected by US, Iran tensions
BRUSSELS — The head of the NATO mission in Iraq insists that the recent increase in tension between the US and Iran has not hampered the alliance’s work in the country.
Washington ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff from its Baghdad embassy last month due to an alleged growing threat from Iranian-linked Iraqi militias, while Germany and the Netherlands suspended their training missions.
But Canadian General Dany Fortin, who leads NATO’s 500-strong training and advisory mission in Iraq, says his forces had “sufficiently mitigated” the threat and were able to continue working.
“There’s no doubt there’s still risk and as reported in the media in the last few weeks there was a critical threat, cause for concern for the US and for all of us,” Fortin tells reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
“We have force protection measures in place to ensure that we’re vigilant, unpredictable, we change things, but we can continue our activities. So it hasn’t affected our advising, our training activities whatsoever.”
The NATO mission aims to train local Iraqi forces and improve military education centers to try to avoid a repeat of 2014, when the Islamic State jihadist group seized large areas of Iraq and Syria.
— AFP
Netanyahu meets with Erdan amid reported push to name him UN envoy
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan as he reshuffles his cabinet after firing a pair of right-wing rivals earlier this week.
A statement from the ruling Likud party doesn’t say what the two discussed, but the meeting comes amid reports that Netanyahu is seeking to name Erdan as Israel’s UN ambassador.
“At this stage no decisions have been made,” Likud says.
Erdan has reportedly turned down previous offers of the post, which is currently being manned by Danny Danon, a former Likud minister who had clashed with Netanyahu and unsuccessfully challenged him for the party leadership.
Danon’s term is up in a few weeks.
Public worker charged with unauthorized transfer of classified info
The cyber division in the State Prosecutor’s Office files charges against a public worker for transferring classified information without authorization.
The indictment filed at the Jerusalem District Court charges the suspect with theft by a public employee, possession of classified information and transferring classified information.
Prosecutors request the suspect remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.
A statement from the Justice Ministry says the accused gave “secret” and “top secret” information to another party.
A gag order has been placed on publishing further details in the case.
Japan’s Abe to visit Iran in bid to cool tensions between Washington, Tehran
TOKYO — Shinzo Abe plans to travel to Iran next week, the first visit by a Japanese prime minister in more than four decades, as Tokyo hopes to ease Middle East tension by mediating between Washington and Tehran.
A government official tells AFP that Tokyo was still arranging details, including who Abe will meet, but local media have said he will hold talks with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.
As tensions intensify between Iran and Japan’s key ally the United States, Abe has reportedly proposed serving as a go-between by directly holding talks with Iran’s key leaders.
“We believe it is extremely important that, at the leadership level, we call on Iran as a major regional power to ease tension, to adhere to the nuclear agreement and to play a constructive role for the region’s stability,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga tells a regular press briefing.
The visit, from June 12-14, will be the first by a Japanese leader in 41 years, Suga saus.
During his state visit to Tokyo in late May, US President Donald Trump said he remained open to talks with Tehran, appearing to give the green light to Abe’s plan.
— AFP
Egypt: Troops kill 14 jihadists day after IS attack in Sinai
CAIRO — Egypt says security forces killed 14 jihadists while pursuing attackers behind an assault on a police checkpoint in northern Sinai that authorities said left eight policemen dead.
The Islamic State extremist group had claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack near the city of el-Arish.
Egyptian security officials initially said as many as 10 policemen died in the attack but the discrepancy in the accounts could not be reconciled. The area is off limits to reporters.
The Interior Ministry says that while pursuing the attackers, security forces located a group of insurgents hiding inside a deserted house in the city. A shootout ensued, killing 14 militants who had automatic rifles, bombs and explosive belts in the possession.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in northern Sinai, where the IS affiliate is based.
— AP
Israel cuts back Gaza fishing zone over incendiary balloons
Israel has cut the fishing zone it allows off Gaza, an official says Thursday, in the third such response in a fortnight to Palestinian incendiary balloons.
The Israeli official tells AFP on condition of anonymity that as of Wednesday the fishing limit for Gaza fishermen had been reduced from a maximum of 15 nautical miles to 10.
A spokesman for the Israeli fire service said incendiary balloons from Gaza caused three blazes on Tuesday.
It was only on Tuesday that Israel restored the limit to 15 miles after a previous reduction in response to fire balloons last week.
It imposed a similar cut on May 23.
The limit of up to 15 nautical miles set ahead of the April general election is the largest allowed in years.
— AFP
