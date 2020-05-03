Justices challenge petitioners calling to block Netanyahu from premiership

Presenting the petition filed by his Movement for Quality Government, Eliad Shraga says in a statement ahead of Sunday’s proceedings that it is “unconscionable that a man [under indictment] will go in the morning to court to sit in the dock and in the evening will manage the security cabinet and send us and our children to battle.”

Challenging Shraga, Justice Solberg says “you are ignoring the will of two million voters,” referring to the votes won by parties set to recommend Netanyahu to be prime minister.

Shraga says his arguments are based on “ethics and law,” not the number of votes a candidate may have received or the number of lawmakers he is backed by.

— Raoul Wootliff