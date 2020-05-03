Confusion abounds as schools await government guidelines even as they open

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border
North Korea fired multiple gunshots towards the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul’s military says.
The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance yesterday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after a near three-week absence from the public eye that triggered intense speculation about his health.
A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) says in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South’s side.
“Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual,” Seoul says.
— AFP
High Court set to hear petitions to bar Netanyahu, coalition deal
The High Court of Justice is set this morning to consider whether to block the coalition government agreed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz, a case that could force another election.
Netanyahu, in power since 2009, and the ex-military chief Gantz, faced off in three inconclusive elections in less than a year. With neither man able to form a viable governing coalition in Israel’s deeply divided 120-seat parliament, they agreed to a power-sharing deal last month, saying they aimed to avert a fourth vote opposed across the political spectrum.
Eight separate petitions to be examined by the High Court seek to declare the deal illegal, including one from former Gantz ally Yair Lapid, head of the opposition Yesh Atid.
Crucially, the court will today consider whether Netanyahu can serve while under indictment, and tomorrow whether the deal is legal.
The hearings will be livestreamed.
— with AFP
Parents, kids and schools still awaiting government guidelines
Guidelines on returning to school from the Education and Health Ministry that were slated to be published late Saturday have still not materialized, minutes before the first bell rings, punctuating a process that has beset by allegations of chaotic and rushed decision-making.
Nearly half a million schoolchildren are set to return to their classes today for the first time in seven weeks following an unprecedented shutdown, though confusion about the guidelines and fears of a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus mean that many will be spending another day at home.
Elementary schools were given the green light Friday to bring back students in first through third grades, but despite the go-ahead, numerous cities and local authorities said they would delay a return to classrooms amid growing dissatisfaction over the government’s handling of the matter, with unclear rules in place and unanswered questions about technical aspects of the school openings.
Among towns saying they will not open schools today are Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Haifa, Beersheba, Ramat Hasharon, Bnei Brak, parts of Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, Rehovot, Acre, Ashkelon, Safed, Karmiel, Kiryat Malachi and Kiryat Gat.
Additionally, the entire Arab community will not reopen schools this week at all.
