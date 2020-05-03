Mandelblit said set to assume role of acting state attorney

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will take on the duties of acting state attorney for the coming months amid a freeze on senior appointments and following a row with the outgoing attorney, Hebrew media reports.

Acting State Attorney Dan Eldad’s tenure expires tomorrow. On Thursday, the High Court issued a temporary injunction preventing a three-month extension of his term, which Justice Minister Amir Ohana had been expected to announce. The court issued the ruling in response to a petition by a group of lawyers who said it was “unreasonable” for the justice minister to extend the controversial Eldad’s tenure during a transitional government.

Mandelblit initially opposed Eldad’s appointment, seeing him as unsuited for the post, but ultimately acquiesced to Ohana’s decision. He has, however, since entered into an unprecedented quarrel with Eldad, reportedly convinced he and Ohana are bent on ousting him from his post, possibly at the behest of Netanyahu.