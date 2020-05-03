Egypt says 18 suspected militants killed in Sinai firefight

Egypt’s interior ministry says 18 suspected militants were killed in North Sinai in a firefight with security forces, two days after a deadly blast claimed by the Islamic State group.

“National security received intelligence about terrorist elements hiding out in a home in Bir al-Abed, where they were planning to launch hostile operations,” the ministry says in a statement.

“Their hideout was targeted and a firefight ensued, which led to the death of 18 (militants).”

Security forces found 13 automatic weapons, two explosive belts and three other explosive devices in their possession, the ministry says.

— AFP