200 protest at PM’s house: ‘Pedophiles can’t teach, graft defendants can’t form governments’

As the High Court debates petitions against Benjamin Netanyahu forming the new government while under indictment, some 200 people from the “Black Flag” protest movement against corruption are demonstrating in front of the Prime Minister’s House in Jerusalem.

“Just as a defendant for pedophilia cannot teach in a school, so too, someone charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust cannot form a government,” organizers say in a statement.

“These are fateful days in the history of the State of Israel when it will be decided whether we will continue to exist as a democracy or move to an Erdogan regime where the prime minister is above the law and citizens of the state will be trampled at his feet. We will continue to fight for Israel’s vision of a Jewish and democratic state,” they say.