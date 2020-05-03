AG’s office argues no legal impediment to indicted Netanyahu forming next coalition

Speaking at the opening of the High Court hearing on whether Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government while under indictment, Anar Helman, representing the Attorney General’s Office, says that there is no legal obstacle despite “serious crimes of personal integrity.”

“The main consideration that must be taken into account is the realization of the voters’ will. This is the democratic system,” Helman says, arguing that the law differentiates between a prime minister and a minister, who is not allowed to serve under indictment, due to the fact that the prime minister is elected by the people.

“The fact that a person has been indicted for serious crimes of personal integrity does not prevent the Knesset members from recommending him to assemble the government. The Attorney General’s Office believes that there is no impediment that Knesset Member Netanyahu will form the next government,” Helman adds.

— Raoul Wootliff