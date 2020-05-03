Coronavirus death toll rises to 230; new daily infections dive below 50

The Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,193, an increase of just 41 over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 230, up only three since yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry, 103 people infected with COVID-19 are in serious condition, 82 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 66 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 9,634 people have recovered from the virus, while 6,363 are still sick.