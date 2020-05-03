Just 23 new virus cases in last day, as confirmed case tally climbs to 16,208

The Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,208, an increase of 23 over the past 24 hours.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 232, up one since this morning and three since last night.

According to the Health Ministry, 94 people infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 76 of whom were on ventilators.

Another 69 people were in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 9,749 people have recovered from the virus, while 6,227 are still sick.

5,815 tests were conducted today, similar to yesterday’s total, but nearly half the number from two days ago.